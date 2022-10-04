Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked
Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA has gotten several stars together for an exciting pre-season commercial. The preview that was posted on Twitter includes appearances from Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Joel Embiid, and DeMar DeRozan. This NBA season projects to be incredibly...
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Free agent former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had a deep and wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for their Showtime series All The Smoke recently. View the original article to see embedded media. Howard would know. He has played with several of the best players...
Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights
Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action. View the original article to see embedded media. View the original article to see embedded media. Jaxon Hayes Dunk. View the original article to see embedded media. Jose Alvarado 3-Pointer. View the original article to...
Tyrese Haliburton shines for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton is currently the face of the Indiana Pacers. He's taking on a leadership role with the franchise, he's supremely talented, and he is still growing and improving in several areas. "Tyrese is a great leader," Pacers forward James Johnson said earlier this week. "He's vocal, he knows what...
Obi Toppin shines, Cam Reddish struggles in Knicks’ preseason win over Pacers
NEW YORK — Obi Toppin basically defended his dunk title. A rash of transition opportunities and the Pacers’ lazy defense allowed Toppin to convert four breakaway dunks in a span of about seven minutes of the second half, including his trademark under-the-legs jam that had the crowd — and his teammates — in awe.
Lakers: Postulating A Nightmare Scenario For L.A.
Your Los Angeles Lakers realized that their 2021-22 role players weren't going to cut it this year. But will their replacements return them to home court advantage in the playoffs?. View the original article to see embedded media. Beyond Kendrick Nunn (who opted into the second season of his two-year,...
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. Still expected to receive discipline after forcefully striking Jordan Poole in an altercation at practice, Draymond Green reportedly apologized to his Golden State Warriors teammates for allowing things to escalate in that way. In a recent report, Jason Dumas of KRON4 news revealed that Green was apologetic after the incident, feeling as of he let the team down by resorting to physical violence.
Mavs Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut
With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight. Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points...
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook’s Fit Under Darvin Ham
View the original article to see embedded media. https://www.basketballnetwork.net/latest-news/skip-bayless-makes-a-bold-prediction-about-the-los-angeles-lakers-and-darvin-ham On his show "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed," which he cohosts with former Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, irrepressible Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, noted LeBron James critic, registered his skepticism that new L.A. head coach Darvin Ham will be able to break Russell Westbrook away from some of his most self-destructive habits.
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
