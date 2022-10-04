Read full article on original website
MDI Trojans Defeat Camden Hills 30-22 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans defeated the Camden Hills Windjammers 30-22 on Friday night, October 7th at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Camden Hills won the coin toss and deferred, kicking off to the Trojans. MDI returned the ball to the 40 yard line. It took 3.30 seconds, and a 19 yard pass from Spencer Laurendeau to Aiden Grant, and MDI led 6-0 after the 2-point conversion was no good.
Ellsworth Snaps 10 game Losing Streak Beats Lake Region 28-26 on Senior Recognition Night
The Ellsworth Football Team snapped their 10 game losing streak dating back to 2019, beating Lake Region 28-26 on Senior Recognition Night at Tug White Field in Ellsworth on Friday, October 7th. We're hoping to have stats from the game, but we definitely want to give a shout out to...
Ellsworth Boys Soccer Beats Old Town 5-1
The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated Old Town 5-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 6th. Silas Montigny scored a hat trick to lead the Eagle's offense. Cruz Coffin scored Ellsworth's other 2 goals, and assisted on each of Montigny's goals. Eamon MacDonald and Miles Palmer each had an assist for Ellsworth.
Ellsworth Senior Recognition Night at Homecoming October 7 [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Ellsworth High School Football game against Lake Region on Friday, October 7th the Ellsworth School Department took a moment to honor the Senior athletes from the Football, Fall Cheering and Golf Team as well as their parents. As is the custom, the athletes received a flower from...
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Ellsworth Moves to New Location
The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Sumner Forced to Continue Remote Learning on Tuesday October 11
Students at the Charles Sumner Memorial Learning Center in Sullivan will be forced to continue remote learning on Tuesday October 11th as they are still waiting for the approval from the State Fire Marshall's Office to access the building. That being said, Superintendent Eastman hopes to be able to issue...
Well-Known Barncastle Inn in Blue Hill is For Sale
Barncastle was built in 1884 as one of the earliest and largest summer cottages in Blue Hill. Large? It is more than 9,000 square feet. It's located at 125 South Street in Blue Hill. Originally it wasn’t called Barncastle. It was Ideal Lodge. Owned by Boston Ideal Opera Company’s Effie...
Town of Bar Harbor’s Recycling Facility and Transfer Station Begins Winter Hours October 1st
Effective Saturday, October 1st and running through Wednesday, May 31st the Town of Bar Harbor has switched their Recycling Center and Transfer Station to their Winter Hours. The Recycling Facility and Transfer Station will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. They will also be open on Thursday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Team Hope Walk at Ellsworth High School Sunday Oct 9th
Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog
Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
5th Annual Running for Rides – Mary Parker Memorial Race Saturday October 15th
Mary Parker worked for Island Connections as the Transportation Coordinator for 7 years before she had to step down as a result of her cancer diagnosis and treatment schedule. The Annual Running for Rides Race was created to honor and celebrate Mary's passion for Island Connections, its mission, and the volunteers who provide the rides for the Island community.
Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy
Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
12 Cruise Ships to Call on Bar Harbor 28 Times in October 2022
There will be a total of 12 cruise ships calling on Bar Harbor 28 times during the month of October 2022. The Regal Princess will visit 5 times, with the Norwegian Escape and Pearl Mist scheduled to visit Bar Harbor 4 times each during the month. The Seabourn Quest will visit 3 times and the Caribbean Princess, Seven Seas Mariner and Norwegian Gem each visiting twice during the month. There will be solo visits by the Insignia, Marella Discovery, Sky Princess and Nieuw Statendam.
Changes to Ellsworth’s Autumn Gold for Saturday, September 24
It's going to be very windy this Saturday, so the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has made some changes for the Autumn Gold activities in Ellsworth this Saturday, September 24th!. Due to high winds forecasted for Saturday, the Union River Boat rides are cancelled, no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food...
2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest RESULTS
Judges for the 2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest had difficult decisions to make, with over 25 entries this year. But after deliberating and driving all over the City, here are the results!. Window Winners. The Bud Connection. The Grand. Moon Child Florals. Storefront Winners. First National Bank. Emmaus Center.
More People Than You Think Can Stay at a Ronald McDonald House
If you're under the impression that only parents with children in the hospital can stay at a Maine Ronald McDonald House, think again. Before I get into details about who's eligible to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, let's talk a little about what they do there. Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland offer comfort and shelter to families of sick children. Instead of staying in an impersonal hotel (and having to pay for it), parents and siblings can stay in the homey environment of a Ronald McDonald House. While they still have their own room, they also have access to a kitchen for midnight snacking, while also having volunteers there to cook delicious meals. There's a comradery and support system created by the environment of families experiencing similar challenges while living in the same place. I chatted with Bangor's House Manager Whitney Linscott recently about these very special facilities in Maine, including the Ronald McDonald rooms in Bangor's Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Portland's Maine Medical Center.
42nd Annual Ellsworth Holiday Parade to be Held Saturday December 3
Mark your calendars! The 42nd Annual Ellsworth Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, December 3rd but this year with a twist! The Parade will step off at 4 p.m. and the parade will be a light themed parade this year. Parade participants are encouraged to deck out their floats/vehicles with Christmas lights and other light up decorations and get creative!
