Ron Johnson releases sample abortion referendum, pushes back on Evers' special session call to make it possible
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson released a sample referendum question for Wisconsin's abortion law Tuesday, the same day the state's Republican legislators shot down an attempt from the Democratic governor to make such an initiative possible. Johnson himself did not support Gov. Tony Evers' special session aimed at...
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and abortion
After tens of millions of dollars in dueling ads and weeks of circling each other on the campaign trail, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes finally squared off in their first debate Friday night. Meeting in a Milwaukee television studio with just a month to go...
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes were set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in a close race that could help decide control of the U.S. Senate. Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, agreed to a one-hour, televised debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in Milwaukee. Abortion, crime and inflation have dominated the race. An 1849 law banning abortion led clinics in Wisconsin to stop providing abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights. Barnes has highlighted Johnson’s support for anti-abortion legislation. Polls have repeatedly shown a majority of Wisconsinites support abortion rights. Johnson and other Republicans have attacked Barnes in ads and on the campaign trail as soft on crime because of his support for ending cash bail and past statements on redirecting police funding. Barnes has denied that he wants to defund police.
In Wisconsin, Michels’ shift on abortion isn’t 1st reversal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle.”
