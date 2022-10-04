ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Comments / 3

Al DeClub
3d ago

just let him out and make it public what day what time and what door he'll be walking out and this will all be over with...

Reply
7
Related
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tours Madison farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited Wisconsin Thursday and spent her morning at a farm in Madison. The UW graduate and United States Ambassador to the United Nations was given a tour of the Badger Rock Urban Farm before joining a roundtable to discuss U.S. Efforts to combat global food insecurity.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha County, WI
Government
City
Brooks, WI
County
Waukesha County, WI
City
Middleton, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Voters share top priority issues ahead of midterm elections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate change are among the top issues they’ll consider when casting their ballot. NBC15 spoke with voters at random at the Capitol Square on Friday ahead of the Senate debate between incumbent...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
wizmnews.com

Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison gives absentee ballot boxes a new look

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new look in response to the banning of most ballot drop boxes. In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s July 2022 ruling to ban most drop boxes, the city is...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Abortion Issues#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Local#Mcfarland School District#Democratic#Assembly
TheHorse.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
nbc15.com

Multi-agency operation in Dane Co. results in 4 arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation targeting vehicle thefts and related incidents in Dane County, authorities revealed Friday. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the efforts targeting these types of crimes has been going on for the last several years. Over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Washington County Man Charged With Mistreatment Of Animals

(Washington County) A Washington County man accused of scamming animal rescues and selling puppies is facing multiple misdemeanor charges. Colton Brooder of Hubertus has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of Operate an Animal Shelter Without a License and three counts of Intentionally Mistreat Animals. Prosecutors say Brooder lied about...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District celebrate high school expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event Thursday for its newly renovated high school. Guests toured the new south addition to the building, part of the 2018 referendum projects, and explored the new learning spaces. “This renovation shows the...
MIDDLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy