On Netflix’s new documentary “The Redeem Team” former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade touched on his 2007 injuries and how it affected his role in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “So I had come off a serious injury and it took a while for me to build myself to be back to that place that a lot didn’t think I would,” Wade said. “No one thought I would even be on the Olympic team because I didn’t recover the way I needed to and then I was having knee problems so I got surgery on both.”

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO