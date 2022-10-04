ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked

Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
NBA
Centre Daily

Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA has gotten several stars together for an exciting pre-season commercial. The preview that was posted on Twitter includes appearances from Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Joel Embiid, and DeMar DeRozan. This NBA season projects to be incredibly...
NBA
Centre Daily

Dwyane Wade Dishes On His Injuries Before The 2008 Olympics

On Netflix’s new documentary “The Redeem Team” former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade touched on his 2007 injuries and how it affected his role in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “So I had come off a serious injury and it took a while for me to build myself to be back to that place that a lot didn’t think I would,” Wade said. “No one thought I would even be on the Olympic team because I didn’t recover the way I needed to and then I was having knee problems so I got surgery on both.”
NBA
Centre Daily

Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights

Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action. View the original article to see embedded media. View the original article to see embedded media. Jaxon Hayes Dunk. View the original article to see embedded media. Jose Alvarado 3-Pointer. View the original article to...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Tyrese Haliburton shines for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton is currently the face of the Indiana Pacers. He's taking on a leadership role with the franchise, he's supremely talented, and he is still growing and improving in several areas. "Tyrese is a great leader," Pacers forward James Johnson said earlier this week. "He's vocal, he knows what...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Mavs Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut

With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight. Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook’s Fit Under Darvin Ham

View the original article to see embedded media. https://www.basketballnetwork.net/latest-news/skip-bayless-makes-a-bold-prediction-about-the-los-angeles-lakers-and-darvin-ham On his show "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed," which he cohosts with former Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, irrepressible Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, noted LeBron James critic, registered his skepticism that new L.A. head coach Darvin Ham will be able to break Russell Westbrook away from some of his most self-destructive habits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?

On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
LOS ANGELES, CA

