Winona among list of exciting places to visit within 3 Hours of the Twin Cities with Kids

Visit These Three Southeastern Minnesota Cities to Chase Fall Colors
Sugar Loaf Bluff is still standing, though it doesn’t look much like historical photos of the landmark. Limestone miners chipped away at the bluff’s signature sandstone in the 19th century. You can still see the curious bit of nature from any number of hotels located near the bottom of the bluff. When the moon is full, Sugar Loaf glows.
Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky
Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
Change.org petition seeks to make some changes to Oktoberfest
A newly created petition on Change.org seeks to make some changes to La Crosse's Oktoberfest.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Fall Festival returns this weekend
The annual Red Wing Fall Festival is this weekend with some new exciting attractions. This year marks the 56th annual Fall Festival. More than 100 artists will be featured throughout downtown. “Each year, we plan and we partner so that the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival offers our community much...
New La Crosse Hy-Vee location confirms opening date
Hy-Vee officials say they're hoping this store will provide roughly 600 jobs to the area.
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Road construction update: October 7, 2022
Thank you for keeping your eyes on the road to keep everyone safe. It takes many people with many different skills to make a huge project like this possible – and safer for all of us!. Here are updates from MnDOT:. Watch for short-term closures of Parks Ave north...
Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
La Crosse council committee says no to rezoning for office building and more parking for Mayo
A plan to rezone a north La Crosse office building for housing was turned down by a city council committee Tuesday. The La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee rejected the rezoning of the Marine Credit Union building on Monitor Street by a 5-2 vote. City leaders were considering developing up to 30 apartments in the building.
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
Mother of Sparta domestic violence victim says police knew daughter was in danger
RICHLAND CENTER (WKBT) —On May 10, Sparta police discovered the body of 32-year-old Sara Latimer in an apartment on Jefferson Avenue. Latimer’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Shawn Hock, beat her to death, according to authorities. Nikki Latimer, mother of the late Sara Latimer, said she went to law enforcement for...
One in hospital following head-on crash with freightliner
MONROE COUNTY (WKBT) — A head-on crash Friday sent one person to the hospital and shut down the highway for three hours. Authorities said the driver of an Audi left their lane on State Highway 27 near Federal Ave and struck an oncoming freightliner truck. The truck immediately started on fire, according to responders.
