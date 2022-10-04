ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
nbcboston.com

Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say

Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager shot outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants

A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

