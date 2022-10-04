Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah Villanueva
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
whdh.com
Northeastern University apologizes for mistakenly sending out acceptance emails to law school applicants
BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University is apologizing for mistakenly sending out acceptance emails to law school applicants this week. More than 200 people received an email earlier this week that said they had been accepted in the class of 2023, but the school later sent another email saying it was a mistake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Teen suspected of shooting at Dorchester high school held without bail
The Jeremiah E. Burke High School student who was suspected of having shot a fellow student in front of the school on Oct. 4 is now being held without bail pending a dangerous hearing. Around 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 4, Boston police officers responded to a report of a male...
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
Teenager shot outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
nbcboston.com
Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants
A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caught in the act: Bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree
BOSTON – A takedown of a notorious bank robber in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon. He was placed into handcuffs and under arrest after a bank robbery spree. A photo obtained by Boston 25 shows the masked suspect surrounded by undercover agents – caught in the act.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
nbcboston.com
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
Comments / 0