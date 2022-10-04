During the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned just some details about what Disney was planning for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration for the Walt Disney Company. But, other than a logo and a few brief details about the fact that there WAS going to be a celebration, Disney was quiet — until now, that is! Disney has officially announced that Disneyland will be the heart of this celebration — and now we know exactly when that will begin!

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO