Nasty Disney World Problems You Aren’t Prepared For
Disney World can be magical and fun and exciting, but it can also be NASTY. Umm…what? Well, there are some very gross problems you might encounter when you’re in the parks, and we want to make sure that you’re prepared. (No matter how disgusting they may be!) So grab that hand sanitizer and those disinfecting wipes, because we’re diving into the list of nasty Disney World problems that you aren’t prepared for.
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: New Cocktails in Magic Kingdom, More Character Dining & LOTS of Snacks!
Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. This week we found a lot of new fall-themed snacks, details have been announced for the big Disney 100 Celebration in Disneyland, the Magic Kingdom 50th anniversary statues got a “spooky” update and an immersive Disney experience might be coming to YOUR town!
UPDATE on the Walt Disney World Railroad in Magic Kingdom
Although we’re excited to have an opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, we really can’t wait for the Walt Disney World Railroad to return. As you may know, the construction of the TRON ride has affected the railroad’s route, so it’s been closed for a while. We’ve seen a new tunnel built under TRON, which will be part of the railroad’s new path. Today, though, we saw A NEW update that could mean we’re one step closer to seeing the Railroad reopen!
DATE and DETAILS Revealed for the 100th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Resort!
During the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned just some details about what Disney was planning for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration for the Walt Disney Company. But, other than a logo and a few brief details about the fact that there WAS going to be a celebration, Disney was quiet — until now, that is! Disney has officially announced that Disneyland will be the heart of this celebration — and now we know exactly when that will begin!
You Could Win Four FREE Disney World Tickets — Here’s How!
We’ve talked about it a lot lately, but Disney World is expensive. From the cost of transportation (although we have seen some good flight deals recently) to the cost of staying at a Disney World hotel (although you could choose NOT to) to the price of food and drinks, it can be a lot. Then there’s also the cost of park tickets, but what if you could get those for free?
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Wait Times Are Holding Steady in Disney World, But That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
We’re fully into spooky season now, and Disney has been putting on all the celebrations!. You can go to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, eat all of those pumpkin snacks, grab some fun merch, or even take some pics in front of those awesome pumpkins. With all of these festivities, it might make the parks more crowded during this time. Let’s find out by checking out the wait times from this past week in Disney World!
These NEW Loungefly Ears Are Calling Your Name in Disney World
Oh boy…get ready to adjust your Disney World budgets!. We’ve seen all kinds of tempting Disney merchandise released lately including new ears, all kinds of bags, and more! But now there’s a NEW pair of ears calling your name in Disney World, and they might be difficult to resist.
How YOU Could Explore the Iconic House from Disney’s ‘Encanto’
Disney is known for its innovation and its work in utilizing the latest technology to give guests and fans an immersive experience. From virtual hotel room assistants to technology hiding in patents and permits, Disney is working on a lot of things to put you at the center of popular stories.
BIG 100th Anniversary Updates, Character Dining News, and MORE Disney Stories You Can’t Miss
Heading to a Disney park soon? Not planning a trip but still seeking to get a bit of the magic at home? Exhausted and just trying to make it through to the weekend? We get you. We feel that. We’re here for ya. 💜. Why not take a 5-minute...
Are Disney’s Bright & Sparkly Ears TOO Much? You Tell Us!
It’s time for another Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series!. The Main Attraction collections are all based on classic Disney attractions with a Mickey twist, including “it’s a small world,” Prince Charming Carrousel, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more. One of the newest series is based on an iconic Disney attraction and we finally got to see the EARS in person!
Your Ultimate 1-Day Plan for EPCOT
You’ve purchased your tickets and made park pass reservations, booked your hotel, and now you’re ready for your Disney World vacation. But, your schedule only allows for one day in each park – and you want to make the most of it! When should you get there? What should you ride first? And most importantly of all – where are you going to eat?! Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with your ultimate 1-day plan for EPCOT!
Opening DATE Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland
There’s a very big part of Disneyland Resort that’s getting a makeover right now, and some big changes are coming!. Mickey’s Toontown is getting a bunch of upgrades, from water features to a new park. But, one of the most exciting things coming to the land is a NEW ride — Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And now, we FINALLY have an opening date for the new attraction!
DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World
THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
Review: Return of Characters Nearly DOUBLES Cost of ’Ohana Breakfast in Disney World — Is It Worth It?
Character dining can be a special experience in Disney World, but is it worth it to shell out almost $50 PER PERSON to eat Mickey waffles with Mickey?. Character meals have slowly returned to “normal” in Disney World. Cape May Cafe just welcomed characters back, and The Crystal Palace features Winnie the Pooh and friends again at select meals. Now characters have also returned to breakfast at ‘Ohana but is this spot worth the HUGE price increase that came with those Disney friends? Let’s find out together.
SNEAK PEEK at Disney’s 100th Anniversary Spirit Jersey
Next year, The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years!. The celebrations are kicking off at Disneyland Resort with new entertainment, special decorations, and lots of anniversary merchandise, and we can’t wait! Thankfully, we recently got some big sneak peeks at the special offerings, including a look at the 100th Anniversary Spirit Jersey.
Amazon Items You Loved in September
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. At this point, we’re pretty much best friends with our Amazon delivery driver. There are just too many great products we can’t pass up, especially when we are constantly researching them to bring you the best ones we find!
A New Exhibit Will Let You Step INTO Your Favorite Disney Movie
Disney is no stranger to technology — the company has created everything from lifelike animatronics to gigantic exoskeletons to bring large characters to life in the parks to creating rides that test the boundaries of what’s possible. But now, Disney is embracing a new kind of technology that...
A NEW Airline is Coming to the Orlando International Airport
Okay hear us out — what if, on your next vacation, you started in Disney World and then went to CANADA?. If you’re flying into Orlando for your upcoming trip, you’ll find that the Orlando International Airport is filled with a variety of airlines heading to different destinations. But now, another airline is joining the fleet and it’s featuring a destination that you may find interesting!
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 7 NEW Treats!
We’re coming at you from Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood Studios has been busy this past week, with tons of new treats and merchandise popping up around the park. But that’s not all…a portion of one of the stores was blocked off due to structural damage. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at what’s new at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
