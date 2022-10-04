Read full article on original website
Sporting News
England vs. USA time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for USWNT friendly vs Lionesses
In the pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's high-profile women's international friendly between defending World Cup champions USA and recently crowned European champions England, one moment served to capture the players' state of mind heading into the match. One reporter began to ask, "The players have led the way for...
Sporting News
Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament
Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate
Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
Sporting News
England vs USA score, result: Lionesses edge USWNT, but Trinity Rodman goal is controversially disallowed
England vs. USA at sold-out Wembley Stadium lived up to the hype. European champions England claimed the heavyweight battle against World Cup champions USA by a 2-1 score, but it was not without controversy. The USA thought they had the 2-2 equalizer on a 37th-minute goal by Trinity Rodman, but...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Japanese Grand Prix 2022 as Max Verstappen claims pole
Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for tomorrow's Japanese Grand Prix but must face a steward's investigation after narrowly managing to avoid a collision with Lando Norris during qualifying. The Dutchman, who can claim the championship on Sunday, posted the quickest time after fending off the duo of Charles Leclerc...
Sporting News
Who should the Dolphins target now after missing Cameron Munster?
After months of speculation, Cameron Munster has officially put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Storm. The 28-year-old had been heavily linked to a move away from the club, with expansion club the Dolphins seemingly in the box-seat to acquire his services for season 2024 and beyond.
Sporting News
Caulfield Guineas 2022: Tips, odds, field, barriers, prize money, how to watch, tickets
Group 1 racing returns to Caulfield on Saturday October 8th, with the running of the $3 million Caulfield Guineas. The Guineas is a three-year-old set-weights race contested over 1600m, and has been classified as a G1 event since 1979. The winning connections will take home $1.8 million, with Anamoe taking...
Sporting News
Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 admission as 2023 prospects dashed
Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is ready to sit out of the competition in 2023 but is determined to return beyond that. Out of contract with McLaren at season's end, Ricciardo has been linked to a number of teams but his options have quickly become limited. Over the weekend, Alpine...
