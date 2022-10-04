Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions. The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued. Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Slocomb burn ban
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban within city limits until further notice. Violation of this ban could result in a citation being issued. Over the past week, Slocomb Fire and Rescue has responded to multiple outdoor fires. This ban comes right before fire prevention...
wtvy.com
Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Known as the peanut capital of the world, the legumes are a livelihood in Dothan, as well as the surrounding area. This season though, hasn’t been without its challenge, especially for one Wiregrass city. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 7, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Once again, it’ll be a fantastic day to...
wdhn.com
Is a little rain returning to the forecast??
Dothan, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, we’ll bottom out in the low and middle 50s with mainly clear skies. Friday will start off sunny, and temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area late on Friday, so some cloud cover will build in during the overnight hours. Friday night temperatures will be significantly warmer than previous nights will most folks only dropping to a seasonable 60 degrees.
wdhn.com
Rain chances finally return to the forecast next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. A dry cold front will sweep through the region late tonight, bringing an increase in cloud cover with it. This will help keep our overnight lows a little more mild around the 60-degree mark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
wtvy.com
Pike County ambulance crash
Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
Post-Searchlight
Few Miles South pull crowd at Southern Philosophy
Tori Lund and Blake English may not be names you’re instantly familiar with, but after several recent performances in Bainbridge, there’s a good chance you know their sound. According to their bio, Few Miles South was created by Blakely local, Grammy-nominated producer/engineer, English, and Los Angeles native and...
wdhn.com
Houston County plan to use federal dollars for industrial park project
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission is planning to allocate $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward an industrial park project. For the past year and a half, the county, city, and industrial development boards have been working to acquire more property for another industrial park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Spook-tacular Wiregrass Halloween events!
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Halloween right around the corner, now is the time to start planning for some of the most eerie-sistable events in your area!. Whether you’re wearing a sweater or a costume that will make others howl in fear, there is something for everyone!. Headland Harvest...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
wtvy.com
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
wtvy.com
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
wtvy.com
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
Comments / 0