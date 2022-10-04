Dothan, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, we’ll bottom out in the low and middle 50s with mainly clear skies. Friday will start off sunny, and temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area late on Friday, so some cloud cover will build in during the overnight hours. Friday night temperatures will be significantly warmer than previous nights will most folks only dropping to a seasonable 60 degrees.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO