UNM Drops Three-Set Battle with Rebels
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico volleyball team battled UNLV in three close sets on Thursday night with a combined 37 ties and 19 lead changes, but dropped all three sets by scores of 25-22, 31-29 and 26-24. Uxue Guereca led the Lobos in both kills and digs with 13 kills and 15 digs for her 10th double-double of the season. It was also the 10th time this season with double-digit kills for the redshirt junior.
Lobos Down Fresno State 3-1 to Open Homestand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team began a four-game homestand on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over Fresno State at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos improve to 4-3-5 overall (2-1-2 MW) with the win, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-9-3 (1-3-1 MW). Leilani...
Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sixth edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Thursday, October 6 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
Lobos to Have 19 Games Nationally Televised This Season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday the national television schedule for the conference’s men’s basketball games this season. New Mexico will have all 18 of its conference games broadcast nationally on FS1 or CBS Sports Network, in addition to one non-conference game. It marks the first time in 10 years that every one of the Lobos’ conference games will be available on national television.
Lobos Host UNLV Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico volleyball team closes the week and its four-match homestand with UNLV on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the match are available at golobos.com/tickets. For those unable to attend, the match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available.
Women’s Golf Returns to Action This Week in Colorado
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team returns to action Friday-Sunday as it travels to Colorado for the Ron Moore Intercollegiate. The event, hosted by the University of Denver, will be at the 6,756-yard, par-72 Highlands Ranch Golf Club. The tournament will have one round per...
New Mexico Opens Four-Game Homestand Thursday Against Fresno State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a four-game homestand on Thursday by hosting Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game is...
Lobos Defeat Falcons in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday night at the Johnson Center, winning in four against Air Force (21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14). Kaitlynn Biassou led the way with a match-high 17 kills, and added 11 digs for a double-double, while Kali Wolf...
A special moment for a Cibola football player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night’s Cibola freshman football game was a special one for Derek Barreras. Derek, who has down syndrome, is a big football fan and always wanted to score a touchdown. Barreras finally got his opportunity on Tuesday night when he took the opening handoff of the game for a 45 yard touchdown. […]
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
Los Lunas, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
APD: SWAT activated for armed, barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Could gas prices fall below $3?
Gas prices in Rio Rancho are hovering from about $3.33 to $3.62 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. Some experts think so. By late October, some experts predict gas prices will fall below that mark. But the way the prices are dancing around, rising one week and falling the...
Thursday’s Special Shape Rodeo at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag has been raised at Balloon Fiesta Park. Day six features a fan favorite, the Special Shape Rodeo. In the Albuquerque metro area, Thursday’s weather is expected to be less active than Wednesday, but an isolated afternoon shower is still possible. Weather permitting, all scheduled events for day six of […]
VA Gov. Youngkin to campaign Wednesday with Ronchetti in ABQ, Mesilla
On Monday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti’s campaign announced that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) will campaign with him in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, being the third GOP governor to campaign for him after Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey of Arizona. According to a media advisory from...
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
