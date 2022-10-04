The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.

