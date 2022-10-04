Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So
There's no debate that Jose Ramirez has cemented himself as not just a Cleveland baseball all-time great, but also a Cleveland sports legend. He's played in the navy and red for almost a decade now has performed at a high level in the regular season and playoffs, and most importantly took a massive pay cut for the opportunity to resign with the organization.
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season
The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with some major issues to...
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn’t Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Coming into the final day of the season Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman and Mets infielder Jeff McNeil were battling it out for the NL batting title with McNeil four points ahead of Freeman. Freeman did all he could do to catch up going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI's but still fell one point short.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Who Might Pitch in Closer’s Role
When the Dodgers acquired Craig Kimbrel late in spring training, they thought they had answered the important question of who would be closing games for them, both in the regular season and in the postseason. But after an up-and-down season that saw Kimbrel post a 3.75 ERA and raise the...
Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS
As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-RaysWild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players and...
Tyler Glasnow ready to save Rays’ season
CLEVELAND — As Tyler Glasnow worked through the mundane year-plus rehab from August 2021 Tommy John elbow surgery — where progress is incremental and timetables aren’t discussed — the idea of returning to pitch in this year’s playoffs was a motivating thought. “I think that...
“Not Much More I Can Ask For” Segura Says About Storybook Moment
Jean Segura played 1,328 games before his first postseason contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. It's a tired narrative now, everybody knows that Segura had played the most games of all active MLB players without a postseason appearance before Friday. Despite that, Segura looked as if he was a veteran...
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
Rangers Prospect Has RBI in AFL Action
Oct. 7: Trevor Hauver, the final player from the Joey Gallo trade that hasn't made a Major League debut, drove in a run for the Surprise Saguraros on Friday, as they defeated the Peoria Javelinas, 6-5, to improve the team's record to 4-1. Hauver, who played at High Class-A Hickory...
Mariners’ Robbie Ray ready for Game 2 start in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The symmetry is too sweet to ignore. Robbie Ray is back in Toronto to pitch against the Blue Jays in the playoffs on Saturday, a year after turning his career around in a dominant season pitching for the Blue Jays. He does not anticipate a warm reception...
Rangers Name Final Player of Month
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is the team’s Player of the Month for September and October, determined by a vote of the writers and broadcaster who cover the team on a regular basis. This is the first time that Semien has won the monthly award since joining the...
Mets’ Max Scherzer Booed Off Mound After Game 1 Letdown
NEW YORK - It was the exact opposite of pretty. New York Mets co-ace Max Scherzer got rocked by the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series at Citi Field. Scherzer allowed seven runs and four home runs in just 4.2 innings, and exited to a rain of boos from a sold out crowd.
Bears and Vikings: Who Wins and Why
Realities of rebuilding hit the Bears in the face last week in New Jersey and they're unlikely to stop soon. When a team lacking talent is not properly prepared for all eventualities and plays on the road against comparable or better talent in the NFL, it won't be pretty. Make...
