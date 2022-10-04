ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Is a little rain returning to the forecast??

Dothan, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, we’ll bottom out in the low and middle 50s with mainly clear skies. Friday will start off sunny, and temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area late on Friday, so some cloud cover will build in during the overnight hours. Friday night temperatures will be significantly warmer than previous nights will most folks only dropping to a seasonable 60 degrees.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Rain chances finally return to the forecast next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. A dry cold front will sweep through the region late tonight, bringing an increase in cloud cover with it. This will help keep our overnight lows a little more mild around the 60-degree mark.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

No big changes coming down the pipeline

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our dew points are in the 40s this evening, so temperatures will be dropping fast. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees with quite a few places bottoming out in the upper 40s. Thursday will be beautiful: perfectly sunny skies with temperatures quickly climbing from...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

More days of sun and near normal temps ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board with lots of sunshine! Highs will continue trending upward as most locations reach the mid and possibly upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Expect Friday to end up being our warmest day this week. After starting the morning...
DOTHAN, AL
City
Dothan, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions. The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued. Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist...
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for October 7, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Once again, it’ll be a fantastic day to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Slocomb burn ban

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban within city limits until further notice. Violation of this ban could result in a citation being issued. Over the past week, Slocomb Fire and Rescue has responded to multiple outdoor fires. This ban comes right before fire prevention...
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

Spook-tacular Wiregrass Halloween events!

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Halloween right around the corner, now is the time to start planning for some of the most eerie-sistable events in your area!. Whether you’re wearing a sweater or a costume that will make others howl in fear, there is something for everyone!. Headland Harvest...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats have made the trek down 84 East to face the Dothan Wolves in a 7A showdown. Before Dothan and Northview merged at the end of 2018, Enterprise led the original series with a 46-39-3 record. The Wildcats had also won the previous 7 meetings.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Pike County road now open

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Town and Country Home Center holds grand reopening

Troy’s very own flooring, home remodeling and grilling center, Town and Country Home Center, held its grand reopening at its new location on South Brundidge Street on Friday, Oct. 7. Town and Country Home Center, the new name that combines Scott and Lana Hartley’s Town and Country Flooring Center...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

New park and amphitheater coming to downtown Dothan in 2025

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The revitalization of downtown Dothan is coming along, now with the plans unveiled for a new park and amphitheater. The city of Dothan unveiled its plans at a public meeting Tuesday evening for the City Center’s Pedestrian Plaza. Here they asked those who were there to write down their notes or suggestions, so they could be a part of this ambitious project.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Paramedic in ambulance crash identified

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County ambulance crash

Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County garbage pickup notice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
DOTHAN, AL

