Is a little rain returning to the forecast??
Dothan, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, we’ll bottom out in the low and middle 50s with mainly clear skies. Friday will start off sunny, and temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area late on Friday, so some cloud cover will build in during the overnight hours. Friday night temperatures will be significantly warmer than previous nights will most folks only dropping to a seasonable 60 degrees.
Rain chances finally return to the forecast next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. A dry cold front will sweep through the region late tonight, bringing an increase in cloud cover with it. This will help keep our overnight lows a little more mild around the 60-degree mark.
No big changes coming down the pipeline
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our dew points are in the 40s this evening, so temperatures will be dropping fast. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees with quite a few places bottoming out in the upper 40s. Thursday will be beautiful: perfectly sunny skies with temperatures quickly climbing from...
More days of sun and near normal temps ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board with lots of sunshine! Highs will continue trending upward as most locations reach the mid and possibly upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Expect Friday to end up being our warmest day this week. After starting the morning...
Wiregrass city issues burn ban due to extremely dry conditions
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban due to the extremely dry conditions. The ban went into effect immediately. A violation of the ban will result in a citation being issued. Much of the area has not seen significant rainfall in weeks. Chief Meteorologist...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 7, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be warm for early October as most locations top out in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Once again, it’ll be a fantastic day to...
ALERT: Slocomb burn ban
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—The city of Slocomb has issued a burn ban within city limits until further notice. Violation of this ban could result in a citation being issued. Over the past week, Slocomb Fire and Rescue has responded to multiple outdoor fires. This ban comes right before fire prevention...
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
Saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. 43 young girls from the Wiregrass gather to compete for the coveted title Saturday October 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Dothan Civic Center. Tickets can be...
Spook-tacular Wiregrass Halloween events!
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Halloween right around the corner, now is the time to start planning for some of the most eerie-sistable events in your area!. Whether you’re wearing a sweater or a costume that will make others howl in fear, there is something for everyone!. Headland Harvest...
WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats have made the trek down 84 East to face the Dothan Wolves in a 7A showdown. Before Dothan and Northview merged at the end of 2018, Enterprise led the original series with a 46-39-3 record. The Wildcats had also won the previous 7 meetings.
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
Town and Country Home Center holds grand reopening
Troy’s very own flooring, home remodeling and grilling center, Town and Country Home Center, held its grand reopening at its new location on South Brundidge Street on Friday, Oct. 7. Town and Country Home Center, the new name that combines Scott and Lana Hartley’s Town and Country Flooring Center...
New park and amphitheater coming to downtown Dothan in 2025
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The revitalization of downtown Dothan is coming along, now with the plans unveiled for a new park and amphitheater. The city of Dothan unveiled its plans at a public meeting Tuesday evening for the City Center’s Pedestrian Plaza. Here they asked those who were there to write down their notes or suggestions, so they could be a part of this ambitious project.
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
Pike County ambulance crash
Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
