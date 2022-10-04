DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The revitalization of downtown Dothan is coming along, now with the plans unveiled for a new park and amphitheater. The city of Dothan unveiled its plans at a public meeting Tuesday evening for the City Center’s Pedestrian Plaza. Here they asked those who were there to write down their notes or suggestions, so they could be a part of this ambitious project.

