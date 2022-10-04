ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Cleveland.com

John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in

BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Kansas promo code scores bet $10, get $200 CFB bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football bettors should take notice of the latest BetMGM Kansas promo (get it here). This offer delivers a no-brainer touchdown bonus for...
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Kansas promo turns any $1 bet into $100 all weekend

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Every new customer in the Sunflower State can be an instant winner with our FanDuel Kansas promo here and a $1 wager. The...
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell admits it was ‘100 percent’ strange to put on Cavs jersey after many years with Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is entering his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is undoubtedly excited to be part of the Cavs organization, but it seems like he’s still getting used to the fact that he now plays for Cleveland. He recently admitted that it felt very strange to put on a Cavs jersey after spending so many years with the Jazz.
Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code locks down huge MLB, CFB, NFL offers

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When a new user clicks here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL, they’ll unlock a trio of incredible bonuses ahead of a...
