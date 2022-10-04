Read full article on original website
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A family atmosphere': Cavs' Donovan Mitchell already feels at home in Cleveland
"It's a family atmosphere. It's a community. And what I mean by that is everybody’s close," Mitchell explained when asked what has made the team feel like such a good fit for him.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation concludes, NFL and NFLPA release findings
The NFL and NFLPA released its findings on Tua Tagovailoa, saying protocol was followed properly but changes to the protocol were still necessary.
NFL・
Bengals’ defense in for toughest challenge of season in defending ‘basically a Madden character’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt returned to practice this week for the Bengals with the tallest task of anyone on the roster:. He had to play like a league MVP. Taylor-Britt, the Bengals’ rookie cornerback who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine in February, was chosen...
Buckle up: Browns' Jadeveon Clowney has his own wake-up call from Myles Garrett's crash
BEREA ― Myles Garrett's single-car accident Sept. 26 has scared fellow Browns standout defensive end Jadeveon Clowney into buckling up. “I told him, 'Man, you've got me putting my seat belt on in the morning,'” Clowney said Thursday at team headquarters. “Sometimes you're younger, you hop in that car, we just take off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Future of rivalry football game between Hoban, STVM in doubt
The two Catholic school rivals in Akron might not play each other in football next year. Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary are set to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Green Street Stadium’s John Cistone Field in a Week 8 showdown. ...
Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized
Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19.… The post Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized appeared first on Outsider.
Donovan Mitchell admits it was ‘100 percent’ strange to put on Cavs jersey after many years with Jazz
Donovan Mitchell is entering his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is undoubtedly excited to be part of the Cavs organization, but it seems like he’s still getting used to the fact that he now plays for Cleveland. He recently admitted that it felt very strange to put on a Cavs jersey after spending so many years with the Jazz.
Kevin Stefanski eager to get Deshaun Watson back at Browns facility Monday; Keenan Allen ruled out
BEREA, Ohio — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is eager to get Deshaun Watson back at the Browns facility on a limited basis Monday, which is about halfway through his 11-game suspension. “I haven’t talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building,” Stefanski said. “Looking...
Triston McKenzie, Tyler Glasnow to meet in pivotal wild card start: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Triston McKenzie, before it became reality, was asked Friday morning if he relished the idea of starting Game 2 of the AL’s best-of-three wild card series at Progressive Field with the fate of the Guardians resting at least part way on his right arm. “I think...
Mel Kiper Names The Player He Expects To Be No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper foresees and SEC quarterback coming first off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kiper has revealed that he believes Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a surprising pick, especially considering Ohio State's CJ ...
NFL・
Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr., no longer hindered by ankle injury, focused on his future in Cleveland
CLEVELAND -- Re-watch Nick Chubb’s 28-yard touchdown run from last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Just don’t watch Nick Chubb. Focus instead on Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. As Jacoby Brissett hands the ball off to Chubb, Wills gets his hands on linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji. When Wills...
What we learned about the Guardians and Rays on AL wild card workout day: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The stage is set for Friday’s wild card series opener between the Guardians and Rays. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga watched both clubs work out on Thursday at Progressive Field and sat down to record a quick podcast with all the latest news and notes from the afternoon.
