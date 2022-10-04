Read full article on original website
Purdue Polytechnic seeks deal to stay permanently in Broad Ripple High School
Purdue Polytechnic High School says it is working on a move to make Broad Ripple High School its permanent home through a partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools, instead of moving to a newly constructed mixed-use building in Broad Ripple. The school’s change in plans comes as IPS prepares for a multitude of changes under its Rebuilding Stronger plan, which would close seven schools and reconfigure grade levels throughout the district. Under the Rebuilding...
WISH-TV
LIFT Academy creates 2 new programs with Indiana Wesleyan University
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy announced Thursday that they’ll be adding two new training programs with Indiana Wesleyan University for aspiring commercial airline pilots. Starting in Nov., students will be able to combine LIFT’s flight training with IWU’s curriculum to earn two and four...
WISH-TV
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
WIBC.com
Hundreds of People Attend Vigil to Honor Purdue Student Killed on Campus
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor a Purdue University student who was killed early Wednesday morning. Police say Varun Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis was stabbed to death in his dorm room by his roommate. That roommate, Ji Min Sha, was arrested. At...
Westfield school having e-learning day after students, staff become sick
Due to the illnesses, the school is having an e-learning day on Friday, Oct. 7. The building will be closed so deep cleaning can take place.
Current Publishing
Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University
Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
WISH-TV
Visitation set for slain Purdue student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A visitation will be held Sunday for Varun Chheda, who died in a homicide Wednesday on the Purdue University campus. The visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, 740 E. 86th St. Chheda was a Purdue student from Indianapolis who died in the...
WISH-TV
National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student and Indianapolis native Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a...
Purdue community mourns student allegedly killed by roommate
Hundreds of Purdue University students attended a vigil last night for a student who was allegedly stabbed to death early yesterday morning by his roommate in their dorm room.
Fox 59
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Purdue University student killed overnight. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, was killed in a stabbing that happened inside his McCutcheon Hall dorm room. Authorities confirmed the victim’s roommate was arrested in connection to his death. Hours after...
wrtv.com
Greenwood, Center Grove, Clark Pleasant schools to get money for school security
GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood wants to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help three school districts across the city with school security. Pending final approval, Greenwood, Center Grove and Clark-Pleasant schools will split the money. Each district can be reimbursed for up...
Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room, authorities said. Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said an autopsy determined that Chheda died of “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.” Wiete said Sha, who goes by the nickname “Jimmy,” called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their first-floor dorm room on the campus in West Lafayette, which is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, Wiete said.
WISH-TV
Hundreds of Boilermakers gather to honor slain classmate
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Students on Purdue University’s campus were somber as they gathered Wednesday night to honor the life of 20-year-old student Varun Chheda, who was killed in his dorm on Wednesday. Claire Schnnefke, the President of the Purdue Residence Hall Association, said, “I think everyone’s...
WISH-TV
Greenwood mayor wants to transfer $1 million to schools for safety needs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Three school superintendents on Wednesday said they’re elated to receive extra funding for security. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has asked the common council to set aside $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding to reimburse local school corporations for building upgrades. The money will be split evenly among the three school corporations that serve Greenwood: Center Grove, Greenwood and Clark-Pleasant schools. Myers told News 8 he specifically wants school officials to use the money for capital improvements such as cameras and locks rather than paying salaries for extra staff.
Inside Indiana Business
Keystone moving ahead with Broad Ripple project despite high school’s exit
Indianapolis-based developer Keystone Group is going ahead with a commercial-and-residential real estate project planned adjacent to the Broad Ripple parking garage on College Avenue, although its main tenant has dropped out. Purdue Polytechnic High School North had committed to moving its campus to the five-story project, which is planned directly...
savi.org
Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card
On October 27, the SAVI Talks event will focus on the project, Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card. This event will be a bit different from others in that we want a community conversation about the outcomes that are important to measure as Indy holds itself accountable to creating a racially just and more equitable community.
WNDU
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Purdue University Police Department is investigating the death of a student in a residence hall as a homicide. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, a university spokesperson said a 911 call came into the Purdue University Police Department at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday morning from McCutcheon Hall. A suspect — the roommate of the victim — made the call and is in custody.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
