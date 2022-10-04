ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

Related
garlandtx.gov

Garland Better Block Part 1

A “better block” is coming to the Valoris HealthPark Garland Medical District! The Dallas-based Better Block Foundation and the City of Garland are working to make Garland a more vibrant place to live, work and gather as a community. Together, in a community-led innovation process, the nonprofit and...
GARLAND, TX
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
City
Plano, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
nypressnews.com

Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas

TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Fitness#American#Department Of Justice
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson

Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
dmagazine.com

9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
TEXAS STATE
vanalstyneleader.com

Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC

Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

 http://www.northdallasgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy