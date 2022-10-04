Read full article on original website
Garland Better Block Part 1
A “better block” is coming to the Valoris HealthPark Garland Medical District! The Dallas-based Better Block Foundation and the City of Garland are working to make Garland a more vibrant place to live, work and gather as a community. Together, in a community-led innovation process, the nonprofit and...
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Jersey Mike’s to Add Plano Sandwich Shop
You can enjoy hot or cold sub favorites at this restaurant.
Walk to School Day highlights safety for students across North Texas
Students of all ages across North Texas are encouraged to participate in this year’s observance of Walk to School Day, scheduled for Oct. 12. More than 125 events are planned at campuses throughout Texas, with over 50 schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area taking part. The event brings together...
Allen ISD Presented Its School Realignment Plan, Parents Aren’t Happy
As previously reported by Local Profile, Allen ISD is making plans to deal with overcrowding at some elementary schools on the west side of Expressway 75 by repurposing the less attended campuses on the east side. The first community meeting to discuss the matter took place on October 6 and 100 parents attended to voice their frustrations.
9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
Lucid Private Offices to bring upscale coworking spaces to McKinney
The building offers amenities including an onsite parking garage, a fitness center and a golf simulator. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is set to open in McKinney’s first Class-A multi-tenant office building on Oct. 14, according to a news release. The move-in ready leasable offices, located at...
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Where can you find the best gourmet cookies around North Texas?
The temperatures are slowly but surely cooling down, and that means baked goods will see a rise in sales and desire during the fall months heading into winter. Is there anything better than a gourmet cookie?
Dallas, Austin restaurants listed among America’s best ramen spots
DALLAS (KDAF) — Remember, it’s a good thing when you’re slurping your ramen, not only are you eating it right, but you’re enjoying one of the most delicious dishes in the world to its fullest extent. National Noodle Day is being celebrated on Thursday, October 6,...
Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
