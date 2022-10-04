Holland Fall Fest begins this Friday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Holland is preparing for a fun weekend that’s all about celebrating fall.

The Holland Fall Fest is happening Friday and Saturday. The event will include professional pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting and community tulip planting to prepare for next spring’s Tulip Time.

The festival will kick off with Friday’s community tulip planting event and will continue with the professional pumpkin carving demonstration on both Friday and Saturday. There will also be an Artisan Market on Windmill Island Gardens.

Downtown Holland organizers say they hope the event will become a fall tradition for people in West Michigan.

More information can be found at holland.org .

