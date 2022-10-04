ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Fall Fest begins this Friday

By James Tompkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apiHF_0iMAlxjV00

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Holland is preparing for a fun weekend that’s all about celebrating fall.

The Holland Fall Fest is happening Friday and Saturday. The event will include professional pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting and community tulip planting to prepare for next spring’s Tulip Time.

The festival will kick off with Friday’s community tulip planting event and will continue with the professional pumpkin carving demonstration on both Friday and Saturday. There will also be an Artisan Market on Windmill Island Gardens.

Downtown Holland organizers say they hope the event will become a fall tradition for people in West Michigan.

More information can be found at holland.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

