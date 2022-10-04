ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Bag of Car Parts

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Old Grant Creek Road. Near a motorhome, they encountered a female, a male, and 57-year-old Billy Rogers. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Billy Rogers is under arrest for felony...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Alt 95.7

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
HELENA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
MISSOULA, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Burn Season Opens for Essential Projects in Missoula County

Fall burning season opened in Missoula County on October 1st for essential agriculture and prescribed wildland projects. According to a press release from the Missoula County fire protection agency (MCFPA), the annual program took effect because of the stable current and predicted fire danger. Burn permits can be obtained easily and must be activated before each burn.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

