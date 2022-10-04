Read full article on original website
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
Missoula Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Bag of Car Parts
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Old Grant Creek Road. Near a motorhome, they encountered a female, a male, and 57-year-old Billy Rogers. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Billy Rogers is under arrest for felony...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try
Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Missoula Emergency Team Helps Set Up Mobile Hospital in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team continues its efforts in Florida to help those displaced due to Hurricane Ian as they begin to dig out and rebuild their homes and businesses. Communications Director Nick Holloway has been checking in with the KGVO Newsmaker’s line...
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
