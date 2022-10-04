ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Comments / 3

MARSHA CHESNUTT
3d ago

Beeville does not care my children were bullied last year and no one would do a thing about it.. There is absolutely no supervision at the Jr high on any level .. Thankfully my children are no longer in BISD no one's child should be treated like garbage by fellow students or Staff

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Beeville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Beeville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Viral Video#Violent Crime#Moreno Junior#Exactl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KIII 3News

Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

Volunteers needed as Jazz Fest approaches next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jazz Fest held a media event to gear up for the upcoming event next week. With three stages, 53 bands and 59 performances, the festival is in need of more volunteers. The president of the festival told 3NEWS that inflation has caused pricing for some essential items to go up.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night

John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy