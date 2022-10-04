Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Related
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS
Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Massachusetts City Searches for Holiday Tree, Can You Help?
While most of us are thinking about fall and Halloween activities, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is already one to the next. The largest city in the Berkshires has begun its search for a 2022 Holiday Tree. City officials are looking for residents who have a tree that would be perfect to donate and serve as Pittsfield’s official downtown holiday tree at Park Square.
New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation
I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Should Be Against the Law for Dog Walkers in Massachusetts
The days are getting shorter as fall in New England sets in and we all know what that means. Winter is right around the corner, which means soon it will be dark right after lunch. Ok, maybe that's slightly dramatic, but seriously, the days you need your headlights on by 5 p.m. are on the horizon.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
New, locally owned pharmacy opens in Fairhaven
Fairhaven is home to a new, independent pharmacy owned by lifelong Fairhaven resident Brian Meneses, who has been a registered pharmacist since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Fairhaven High School, Mr. Meneses said it has been a dream of his to bring a local, patient-first pharmacy to his friends, family and the community he calls home.
johnstonsunrise.net
MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’
Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
LOOK: Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts
It's that spooky of time of the year. Perfect time for exploring creepy and spooky sites. With Massachusetts being the first home to settlements, it's no surprise ghost towns lurk in the Baystate. Even though these towns were abandoned for decades, there is still plenty of history to explore on your next hike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
ABC6.com
‘It’s great’: Newport mayor thrilled for new third-party rental registration
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s new short-term property registry is live, kickstarting the countdown to when property owners must register with by January. “I think it’s sending a message you can’t just come in here, buy a property, leave town and leave it to some booking agent to occupy the house at your will and not be responsible for the liability,” Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said.
There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Illegal To Back Out Of Your Driveway In Massachusetts?
There are two types of people in the world, people who back into their driveway and people who nose into their driveway. For the folks who back into their driveway, it's an obsession. They don't do it just sometimes, they never falter. I mean, it is easier to exit your...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window
12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
7 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway following a house fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
HGTV’s House Hunters Visited the Berkshires For an Episode This Week
When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week. A 36-year old...
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0