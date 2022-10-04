ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS

Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
PLAINVILLE, MA
Live 95.9

Massachusetts City Searches for Holiday Tree, Can You Help?

While most of us are thinking about fall and Halloween activities, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is already one to the next. The largest city in the Berkshires has begun its search for a 2022 Holiday Tree. City officials are looking for residents who have a tree that would be perfect to donate and serve as Pittsfield’s official downtown holiday tree at Park Square.
PITTSFIELD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation

I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Warwick, RI
Business
City
Warwick, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

New, locally owned pharmacy opens in Fairhaven

Fairhaven is home to a new, independent pharmacy owned by lifelong Fairhaven resident Brian Meneses, who has been a registered pharmacist since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Fairhaven High School, Mr. Meneses said it has been a dream of his to bring a local, patient-first pharmacy to his friends, family and the community he calls home.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’

Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
JOHNSTON, RI
Live 95.9

LOOK: Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts

It's that spooky of time of the year. Perfect time for exploring creepy and spooky sites. With Massachusetts being the first home to settlements, it's no surprise ghost towns lurk in the Baystate. Even though these towns were abandoned for decades, there is still plenty of history to explore on your next hike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Linus Business
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
ABC6.com

‘It’s great’: Newport mayor thrilled for new third-party rental registration

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s new short-term property registry is live, kickstarting the countdown to when property owners must register with by January. “I think it’s sending a message you can’t just come in here, buy a property, leave town and leave it to some booking agent to occupy the house at your will and not be responsible for the liability,” Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said.
NEWPORT, RI
Live 95.9

There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend

While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
RICHMOND, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log, Part 2: Thrown Furniture, Whacked Window

12:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he ran from police and threw furniture on Main Street. Police had stopped in front of Low Key on Main Street after noticing a disturbance in front while on routine patrol. Police learned the security guard at the bar had asked the Warwick man to leave because of disruptive behavior. While police and the guard tried to diffuse the situation, the Warwick man fled on foot down Main Street. Police caught him after he had tossed one table and some of the tables in front of La Masseria. The man remained uncooperative but was taken to the station, processed, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released to a friend after 3 a.m.
WARWICK, RI
saltwatersportsman.com

Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island

The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Live 95.9

Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?

The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

