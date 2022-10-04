Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Saudi Arabia's 'hostile act' proves Biden critics right — and his advisers very wrong
President Joe Biden has a lot of reasons to be furious with his national security team who, against his better judgment, systematically pressured him for 18 months to do an about-face on Saudi Arabia. The White House has reportedly been in a state of “spasm and panic” since Wednesday, when...
MSNBC
John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’
As Ukrainian forces power forward against Russia, former CIA Director John Brennan says he worries for Ukraine’s plan on the offensive. “I think [Biden] is saying that we cannot be dismissive of these threats that are coming out of Russia, where they suggest that they will use whatever means at their disposal to achieve victory in Ukraine. This is a very, very worrisome time, as Ukrainians continue to push back against Russia, in a very, very effective fashion.”Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
MSNBC
Biden's daily intel briefing included conflict in Putin's inner circle over handling of Ukraine war
New Washington Post reporting points to turmoil within Russia’s leadership over how President Vladimir Putin is handling the war in Ukraine. The disagreement by a member of Putin’s inner circle was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to the Post. Keir Simmons reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Biden compares nuclear risk from Russia in Ukraine to Cuban missile crisis
Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to President Obama, talks with Alex Wagner about President Joe Biden's remarks about the "prospect of Armageddon" with respect to Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
New legal setback for Trump
A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests
Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder join Andrea Mitchell after OPEC announced massive cuts to oil production to discuss how the move, sought by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will impact U.S. gas prices and foreign policy. “This is a giant glaring message from the Saudis that, no, we don't share your interests, our interest are right now in boosting these prices so that we get more revenues,” says Rhodes. “They chose to take the side of really Russia in this current moment, and it's going to have serious consequences not just for consumers, but for some of our foreign policies around the world.”Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’
Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms
New reporting from the New York Times indicates that violent rhetoric and mentions of a “civil war” have been spiking on a variety of online platforms, apparently “ignited by the Mar-A-Lago search.” The Times reporting a whopping 3000% increase in this discourse on Twitter. This comes after President Biden gave a speech describing “semi-fascism” within the MAGA movement, which some Trump allies tried to use as evidence that the MAGA movement is being persecuted. The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson and Fordham professor Christina Greer join “The Beat” on the disturbing rhetoric and the possibility of needing armed guards at voting locations in the future. Wilson adding: “I think we may end up in that position at some point. There is an increasing movement on the far-right to intimidate voters…”Oct. 6, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal
Political reporter for the New York Times and author of the new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” Maggie Haberman discusses how former president Donald Trump has changed the political landscape and lowered the bar for scandalOct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Musk Twitter purchase would see return of Trump tweets to no one's benefit
Kara Swisher, editor-at-large for New York Magazine, talks with Alex Wagner about the Elon Musk's promise to restore Donald Trump's account if his purchase of Twitter takes place.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Professor Laurence Tribe, who has taught constitutional law at Harvard Law School for five decades, about the two tracks of appeals in the fight between Donald Trump and the Justice Department as they investigate how thousands of government documents were taken to Donald Trump’s private club in Florida.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports
The Washington Post reports some Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden see a chargeable case against him on tax crimes and a gun purchase, while Biden's lawyer says the leaks themselves would be "a federal felony" by any agents revealing information about the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news and discusses the facts and law with former SDNY chief David Kelley.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.'
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the new jobs report and the price of gasoline are affecting inflation. Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Why OPEC+ decision is 'a slap in the face' to Biden
The White House angrily pushed back at OPEC+ after the oil producer group announced its largest supply cut since 2020, lashing out at what President Joe Biden’s administration described as a “shortsighted” decision. Eugene Daniels and Andrew Ross Sorkin discuss.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
Comments / 0