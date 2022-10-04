Read full article on original website
Jeff Dunham to perform at Van Andel Arena on December 29
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29.
New 'SNL' cast member Michael Longfellow takes killer jabs at Arizona on 'Weekend Update'
Arizona has provided fertile ground for “Saturday Night Live” in recent years. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema alone has been good for a lot of laughs and still could be if the show wanted to go that route. Meghan McCain, Rep. Paul Gosar and former Sen. Jeff Flake have also...
Ohio Students Nominate Trans Teen for Homecoming as a Prank
Mean-spirited high school students' attempt at pranking a trans teen in the Cincinnati area backfired. Cassie is a transgender sophomore at Mariemont High School in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. She just came out as trans in April of this year. Coming out as trans at any age is a struggle that most of us will never understand. You can imagine how elated Cassie and her family were when she was nominated for Homecoming Princess this year. That was the beginning of a roller coaster of emotions as the high school guidance counselor alerted Cassie that the nomination was a joke at her expense the very next day. Cassie's mother Kat spoke to WCPO about that painful moment,
