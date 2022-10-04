ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookside, AL

Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
Birmingham Tow Truck Driver’s Killing Judged Justified

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
Jury convicts Patrick Stallworth in Cupcake McKinney kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A jury convicted Patrick Stallworth on Thursday in the fatal 2019 kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence in federal prison, which is not eligible for parole. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury. Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village […]
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
