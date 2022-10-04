NEW YORK (PIX11) — The folks over at Skirt Steak NYC know how to do one thing really well – or maybe medium rare. The Chelsea restaurant is helmed by chef Laurent Tourondel, who joined New York Living on Thursday to chat about his decades working in the fine dining industry as well as his upcoming appearance at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Watch the video for more on this story.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO