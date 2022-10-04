ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Cannon Falls Homecoming is next week

The Cannon Falls Bombers 2022 homecoming is Oct. 10-14 with events and athletics for students throughout the week. The festivities kick off on Monday, Oct. 10, with the Homecoming Court Coronation at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Candidates for king are seniors Jonathan Banks, Nathan Baszuro, Brighton Lochner, Colton Otto, Bryce Peer, Tyler Rapp and Jadan Winchell. The candidates for queen are Kalee Anderson, Madeline Becker, Madeline Becker, Abigail Meyers, Rachael Miller, Kaytlyn Otte, Lauren Ritz and Kyra Schoenfelder.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Yesteryear: Eggers wins National Educator Award

This past week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. According to Chris Klahr of Randolph, her husband Ron always wanted a fire truck. When he discovered a fire truck available on eBay recently, he jumped at the chance. The truck was owned by an auto dealership in Indiana, which had used the vehicle in several parades. Everything on the 1965 truck works, including the lights and siren, but Ron’s not allowed to use the lights. The truck still sports the identifying name “Wildcat Township Fire Dept.”
CANNON FALLS, MN
Chester Slininger

A memorial service for Chester Slininger will be held Friday October 21st at 8:00 PM at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota. The Reverend Dustin Haider will officiate. The visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial, at a later date, will take place at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault. Mr. Slininger, 84, of rural Kenyon, died Wednesday October 5, 2022 at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Talent show features young, old entertainers

The Cannon Arts Board’s “Cannon’s Got Talent” presentation is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Cannon Falls High School Auditorium. The amazing variety of entertainers who have stepped forward to perform generates great anticipation as showtime draws near. “The age range...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
John W. Engstrom

John W. Engstrom, 90, of Hastings passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on October 5, 2022. He was born December 15, 1931 to Harry and Gladys (Holmes) Engstrom in Hastings, Minnesota. “Ink” played on the undefeated, Hastings High School football team of 1948 and graduated with the...
HASTINGS, MN
Janice Albrecht (Jahnke)

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Janice died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Born and raised in Hector, MN, Janice was a gifted student and member of Mensa, she loved music and played piano at the Lutheran church. Following her marriage to Victor Albrecht, the couple raised their...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
kymnradio.net

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas provides cautions drivers about farm equipment and deer on the roads this fall, staffing needs, mental health issues and more.
RICE COUNTY, MN

