STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Two seasons ago Arkansas came up with a blueprint to defend Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. A three-man front with eight players dropping in coverage made for a rough night for the Mississippi State offense. That game plan did not work on Saturday. Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference mark for career completions, and the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs ran for their most yards with Leach in charge in a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. “The more that we can run the ball and get extra guys in the box, the more it’s going to open up a passing lane,” Rogers said. “I think that helps us be on pace.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 MINUTES AGO