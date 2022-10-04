Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville
Hear from Brennan Armstrong, Anthony Johnson, Antonio Clary, and Josh Ahern following UVA's loss to Louisville
Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Two seasons ago Arkansas came up with a blueprint to defend Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. A three-man front with eight players dropping in coverage made for a rough night for the Mississippi State offense. That game plan did not work on Saturday. Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference mark for career completions, and the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs ran for their most yards with Leach in charge in a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. “The more that we can run the ball and get extra guys in the box, the more it’s going to open up a passing lane,” Rogers said. “I think that helps us be on pace.”
Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason. Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. So when ...
Saints Personnel Moves for Week 5 Against Seahawks
New Orleans announces several personnel moves in advance of their week five game with Seattle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gonzalez's 15th-inning HR lead Guardians past Rays for sweep
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field. AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the major leagues, opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday at the AL East champ New York Yankees. OVER.#ForTheLandpic.twitter.com/HMtkBTvtdk
Comments / 0