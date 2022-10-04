Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New Playground at Acacia Park Is OpenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
KKTV
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
KKTV
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.
KKTV
Penguin party time! Join the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Saturday for International African Penguin Awareness Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - They’re cute, they’re mischievous, and they’re always impeccably dressed. “We’ve got so many personalities in our penguin flock,” laughs Grace Sullivan, the senior keeper for Water’s Edge Africa, where the zoo’s African penguins, hippos and lemurs make their home. “If you’re regulars at the zoo, you’ve seen those personalities out in full force. If you’re a newcomer to the zoo, you’ll see those penguin personalities right away -- they’re not shy about hiding who they are.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
KKTV
Over 300 fentanyl pills recovered in Colorado Springs bust
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police recovered over 300 fentanyl pills near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road early Wednesday morning. Police said an officer was patrolling the area around 300 S. Academy Blvd. just after 3:30 a.m. due to a recent increase in crime at 24-hour gambling locations in the area. They explained this officer saw drug paraphernalia in a suspicious vehicle and contacted the people associated with it.
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not Forgotten
Chadbourn Gospel Mission in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Over a hundred years ago, the land that is now America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs was a bustling working-class neighborhood.
KKTV
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
Sculpture of local historical figure to be reinstalled
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bronze sculpture of local historical figure, Winfield Scott Stratton, will be reinstalled at the median on the corner of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues late morning. The sculpture was initially taken down for repair and maintenance, which included strengthening the base and washing and waxing the piece. In the early 1870s, […]
KKTV
‘It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye’: Pueblo Zoo announces death of pallas cat
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Zoo is grieving the loss of one of its beloved animals. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mushdog, the pallas cat,” the zoo said in a social media post Wednesday. Mushdog was grumpy, but also very charismatic and...
Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
‘I’m going to beat this’: Colorado Springs police officer had seizure on duty, leading to brain cancer diagnosis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officer Brianna Ragsdale was taking her best friend of 17 years out for a ride-a-long in her Colorado Springs Police patrol car when she started showing signs of a seizure. “It was out of nowhere, and I was rushed to the hospital,” Ragsdale said. She...
KKTV
Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
Westword
Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane
"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
Colorado Springs Independent
Ambulance provider has until Dec. 31 to improve response times — or possibly lose contract
Colorado Springs’ emergency ambulance provider, American Medical Response, has until the end of this year to achieve contractual on-time performance requirements or face termination of its five-year deal. “The City and AMR agreed to a cure period for AMR’s outstanding performance issues,” Fire Chief Randy Royal wrote to AMR...
Winfield Scott Stratton statue returns to downtown Colorado Springs
The Winfield Scott Stratton statue is back on its pedestal in downtown Colorado Springs after a five month absence for repairs
KKTV
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Bear damages cabin in Teller County
A bear left behind a big mess after breaking into a cabin in Teller County. The animal ripped open the door to the A-frame after smelling food inside, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said during this time of year, bears are foraging for food to bulk up before winter hibernation. Bears will consume up to 20,000 calories per day and will eat anything they can find. CPW reminds Coloradans that this time of year, it's important to remove trash and birdfeeders, as well as pet food, so that bears cannot get it.
Comments / 0