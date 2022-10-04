Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Building may be for sale, but Flowers on Chestnut not going anywhere
(Oct. 6, 2022) Flowers on Chestnut isn’t going anywhere, owner Michael Molinar says. Even though the building, at 1 Chestnut St. has recently been listed for sale for $7.5 million, Molinar said he is committed to making sure the next owner is willing to continue the business, which is a vital cog in the wedding and event business on Nantucket.
Inquirer and Mirror
Developer revamps plans for mid-island “new downtown”
(Oct. 4, 2022) A mainland developer has revamped his plans for a string of properties along Sparks Avenue across from the Stop & Shop supermarket that would still radically alter the look of the mid-island area. Instead of three, three-story buildings fronting on the street separated by walkways, Christopher Fiumara...
Here’s Why Acushnet’s Parting Ways Gas Station Flipped to Shell
One of Acushnet's most recognizable landmarks went through some significant changes this week. Parting Ways gas station has been a fixture in the Acushnet community for decades. It had that old timey feel. The bell would ring when you pulled into the station to alert the attendant that someone was there. It was one of the last remaining fairly affordable full service stations on the SouthCoast.
Inquirer and Mirror
Time to pull moorings; Town Pier slip lottery Oct. 28
(Oct. 6, 2022) In preparation for commercial scalloping season, all moorings located in designated scallop fishing areas must be removed by Oct. 15, the Nantucket Marine Department announced this week. Designated areas include but are not limited to all of Monomoy, Francis Street, Shimmo, Fulling Mill, the Wauwinet and Warren’s...
theweektoday.com
Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth
MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown
If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
Seven children taken to hospital following hazmat incident at Cape YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire crews responded to the YMCA Cape Cod in West Barnstable, Friday, for an incident involving hazardous materials that sent seven children to the hospital. “We found seven children in respiratory distress who had been exposed to vapors from muriatic acid,” West Barnstable Fire Chief...
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
capecoddaily.com
Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity is inviting the Sandwich community to come out for a kickoff event for their three upcoming homes in the town. The ceremony will be held Monday, October 17 at First Church Sandwich along Main Street at 5 p.m. Those considering volunteering their time to build the homes can learn more […] The post Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Inquirer and Mirror
Aquarium Release Day Saturday
(Oct. 7, 2022) Each summer, Maria Mitchell Association aquarium director Jack Dubinsky and his team of interns and volunteers explore the shores of Nantucket and collect an assortment of marine life to feature at the MMA’s Washington Street aquarium. The small aquarium is dedicated to educating the public on...
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
vineyardgazette.com
Jury Finds For Dr. Pieter Pil in Medical Malpractice Trial
A Dukes County Superior Court jury deliberated just two hours Friday before clearing well-known Island surgeon Dr. Pieter Pil of medical malpractice. The verdict came in a case brought by Oak Bluffs businessman Choying Rangdol, alleging that Dr. Pil was negligent in treating Mr. Rangdol's post-operative bleeding following an appendectomy eight years ago.
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
capecoddaily.com
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Inquirer and Mirror
Cultural Council grants available for community programs
(Oct. 6, 2022) The Nantucket Cultural Council has set an Oct. 17 deadline for online applications for grant proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs from organizations, schools and individuals. Online and in-person programs will be considered this year for classes, exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances...
