KFOX 14
Far east El Paso residents frustrated as they await action about noise ordinance
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Some residents in one far east El Paso neighborhood are frustrated after they learned they will have to continue bearing the loud noises inside their homes coming from a nearby bar. The issue stems from the City of El Paso deciding to table the...
Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
KVIA
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KFOX 14
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
KFOX 14
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
U.S. citizens plead guilty to smuggling firearms to Mexico
Two U.S. citizens have pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle to Mexico firearms purchased in Texas and Colorado.
KSAT 12
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
KFOX 14
Central El Paso residents call for change at flood solution meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland is no stranger to flooding and central El Paso is one of the areas that gets hit the worst when runoff comes down from the Franklin Mountains. El Paso Water along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public meeting...
KFOX 14
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
KVIA
Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds veteran, caregiver survivorship, estate planning summit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County held a summit to better prepare veterans and caregivers for their estate planning needs Thursday morning. The goal is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones. The summit took...
KFOX 14
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
KFOX 14
Sister of migrant man shot, killed in Hudspeth County says he wanted better future
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
