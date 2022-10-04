Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Planet
Watch for wildlife
It’s a busy time of year for highway traffic, and not just when it comes to wheeled vehicles. A total of 2,171 animals were killed in vehicle collisions last year in Region 5 (which includes San Miguel and Ouray counties) according to roadkill statistics compiled by CDOT. The worst month for collisions was November, when 275 animals were killed; 248 lost their lives due to collisions in October.
The Daily Planet
Food cart vendors prepare for winter season
Come lunch time during ski season, hungry skiers and riders flood across the Mountain Village core to grab quick bites from an array of food carts where micro-entrepreneurs test family recipes, incubate business ideas and showcase wares in spite of inclement weather. Last month Mountain Village officials approved permits for six food carts and one service cart to operate on Heritage and Sunset plazas this winter season.
Police Looking for Colorado Music Festival Bandits
When you think of the often quiet mountain town of Telluride, Colorado, you typically don't associate it with crime. Telluride is known for being a sort of upper-class getaway for celebrities, a ski town, and the host of huge musical events like the Blues and Brews Festival. However, a recent...
Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall
According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
The Daily Planet
Students confront AIDS crisis head-on
The Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB) Student HIV Awareness Project is a field trip like no other. Though leaving the Telluride High School campus for a trip to Denver was certainly fun, the 19 students met a global crisis head-on. The group emerged with a clear-eyed view of just how much work is still needed to combat HIV/AIDS, and more, the newly gained knowledge will be channeled into their work with the TAB Student Fashion Show.
The Daily Planet
ouraynews.com
Rockslide rattles Ouray
It was a bad dream that roused 14-year-old Conner Scott before dawn. It was an even worse reality that sent him and his 9-year-old brother, Teagan, scrambling from their bunk bed. A rockslide sent boulders of all sizes tumbling down the cliffs on the west side of Ouray early Monday morning, damaging three homes at the 4J+1+1 Trailer Park and destroying Police Chief Jeff Wood’s unmarked patrol…
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Planet
Officials provide feedback on Lot L project
The parking lot outside of the Shandoka apartments is in line for a facelift, as officials continued discussions regarding the area known as Lot L during a special Telluride Housing Subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning. Plans for a 960-space parking structure, between 35-45 affordable housing units and 5,000-10,000 square feet of...
durangotelegraph.com
Where did everyone go?
In journalism, there’s a bit of an unwritten rule that says don’t put a question in a headline if you can’t answer it. Well, we here at The Durango Telegraph were never much for playing by the rules, and when we ask, “Where did everyone go?” as it relates to the chronic staffing shortage in town and can’t provide a suitable explanation, it’s because no one seems to have the answer.
The Daily Planet
Support for Prop FF sought
Election Day, Nov. 8, is nearing, and with it, the consideration of the ballot issues and candidates that will fill Colorado’s ballots. Of note to San Miguel County Public Health Department Director Grace Franklin is Proposition FF, which asks voters to consider providing permanent funding for school meals. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave direction to staff to draft a resolution of support that it will vote on at a future meeting.
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Need leadership now on homelessness
With today’s deadline to vacate Purple Cliffs, we’re thinking about artist Wendy Abrams’ stirring exhibit, “Invisible Words,” a curation of signs held by unhoused people in Washington, D.C. Abrams intended viewers to see signs in a new light, void of uncomfortable interactions with the people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain town fire destroys family-owned restaurant in Colorado
According to a press release from San Juan County's Office of Emergency Management, a structure fire destroyed a local home and business in the Colorado mountain town of Silverton in the early hours of Wednesday morning. On October 5 at about 3:30 AM, the San Juan County Volunteer Fire Department...
The Daily Planet
Telluride Horror Show announces lineup
Telluride Horror Show, Colorado's first and largest horror film festival, returns for its 13th edition next weekend, Oct. 14-16. Every year, the festival attracts the latest and best genre films from around the world and attendees from all over the country for an incredible gathering of film fans. For three packed days, attendees experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride's unique theaters, with many of the films showing for the first time in the U.S.
The Daily Planet
Spreading the word about brain health
Mental health matters to Debi Butler. As founder of the grassroots organization Brain Health Now, Butler works with school districts, hospitals and organizations to end the stigma “by changing language and reframing the way we talk about mental illness,” she explained. Starting in Dubuque, Iowa, five years ago,...
Tenth Colorado resident dies from West Nile Virus, officials urge caution
A resident from La Plata County has died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from San Juan Basin Public Health. This marks the tenth West Nile virus death in Colorado this year. "West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed on...
Comments / 0