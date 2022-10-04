Read full article on original website
WHSV
West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway
(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation gets grant for African American history project
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has received a $74,000 grant from the National Park Service to go toward its Long Road to Freedom Project which will highlight African American History around the Valley. “You can’t talk about the Civil War without talking about slavery and...
WHSV
Foliage Report 10-6-2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change. With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley EBT cardholders fall victim to statewide phishing scam
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Social Services notified EBT cardholders about a phishing scam circulating on Sept. 19. The local office began getting reports nearby on Oct. 3. The scam asks you to call or text a phony 866 number or follow a link to share your...
WHSV
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
WHSV
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tourism Corporation released new state tourism data on Tuesday. VTC noted an 87% rate of tourism recovery since the pandemic. It said the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Highlands were the three main contributors to recovery. In 2021, Harrisonburg alone saw a 52% increase in tourism spending.
WHSV
Widespread frost expected this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cooler fall temperatures it is time for a frost. Here is a look at average frost dates for the area. Now some spots did see a light frost on the morning of September 28th. This can happen with lows in the upper 30s. The nights to watch for is when the forecast is around or below 40°, the sky is going to be clear and wind is calm.
WHSV
Mirkwood Farm to host new three-night Halloween event in Mount Sidney
MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - For three nights only, a $10 admission gets you activities from a walk in the pumpkin patch to having fun with farm animals. People can follow the string of lights down the hill to end the day with a movie night under the stars. After...
WHSV
Nov. ballot measure looks to allow incorporation of W.Va. religious institutions
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Nov., West Virginians will decide whether to allow religious institutions, like houses of worship, to incorporate. The Mountain State stands alone in the country in blocking the practice as of now. If passed -- Amendment 3 would allow voters to reverse the rule, and give...
WHSV
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis. “It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”
WHSV
Special Olympics Virginia Shenandoah Region to host ‘Super Games’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Area Special Olympics athletes will be showing their skills and competing in the ‘Shenandoah Super Games’ this upcoming weekend. The Super Games will feature athletes competing in soccer, volleyball and bocce, along with skills competitions. In his first year as director for the Shenandoah...
