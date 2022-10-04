HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cooler fall temperatures it is time for a frost. Here is a look at average frost dates for the area. Now some spots did see a light frost on the morning of September 28th. This can happen with lows in the upper 30s. The nights to watch for is when the forecast is around or below 40°, the sky is going to be clear and wind is calm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO