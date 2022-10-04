ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WHSV

West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway

(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Foliage Report 10-6-2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is here and it’s time to start talking about the fall foliage. You’ve probably already noticed there are some trees that area already starting to change. With a partial drought this summer, some trees are stressed and some of the early turning trees...
ENVIRONMENT
WHSV

Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
SALEM, VA
WHSV

VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tourism Corporation released new state tourism data on Tuesday. VTC noted an 87% rate of tourism recovery since the pandemic. It said the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Highlands were the three main contributors to recovery. In 2021, Harrisonburg alone saw a 52% increase in tourism spending.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Widespread frost expected this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cooler fall temperatures it is time for a frost. Here is a look at average frost dates for the area. Now some spots did see a light frost on the morning of September 28th. This can happen with lows in the upper 30s. The nights to watch for is when the forecast is around or below 40°, the sky is going to be clear and wind is calm.
ENVIRONMENT
WHSV

Special Olympics Virginia Shenandoah Region to host ‘Super Games’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Area Special Olympics athletes will be showing their skills and competing in the ‘Shenandoah Super Games’ this upcoming weekend. The Super Games will feature athletes competing in soccer, volleyball and bocce, along with skills competitions. In his first year as director for the Shenandoah...
HARRISONBURG, VA

