Read full article on original website
Related
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
floridapolitics.com
First annual A21 Walk For Freedom set for Fort Lauderdale to raise awareness, fight human trafficking
Florida has the third-most human trafficking cases nationwide. Broward County is second worst in the state (behind Miami-Dade). For many, the phrase “human trafficking” conjures images of armed men forcing blindfolded captives across national borders toward any number of unseemly fates. While accurate in some cases, that scenario represents just one aspect of a massive, global epidemic about which far too little is broadly known.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
floridapolitics.com
‘Just heartbreaking’: SW Florida small family farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian
Watching from an elevated window at home as Hurricane Ian struck their farm in Fort Myers, the McMahon family saw the storm blow the market roof into the pond. Torrential wind and rain whipped across two acres of hydroponic vegetables. By last week, the fourth-generation farm family had lost every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
floridapolitics.com
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian
Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Fort Lauderdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
17-year-old student dies at Fort Lauderdale High School
A 17-year-old senior jumped from a third-floor balcony to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School on Thursday morning, stunning classmates and staff who witnessed the efforts to save him. “This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community is feeling the pain of this, and we send out condolences to the family as well,” Broward School ...
NBC Miami
Fort Myers Man Jailed in Broward Has No Idea What's Left After Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers man, accused of pointing a gun at deputies during a car chase, remains in the Broward County Jail after seeking release to find out if he has a home to return to. John Paul Martin, 63, lives just north of the Caloosahatchee River, near the intersection of Highway 41 and Bayshore Road, an area heavily impacted by the high winds and floodwaters of Hurricane Ian.
NBC Miami
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police
A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
floridapolitics.com
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as she bicycled through the hurricane’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Broward Schools Sends Staff, Equipment to Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Broward County School District is adding more manpower to the recovery efforts on Florida’s southwest coast. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright met with maintenance crews at the district’s Physical Plant Operations site, as they prepared to help Lee County School District rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “We’re...
WPBF News 25
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
WSVN-TV
Migrants found inside Key Biscayne park
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Approximately 20 migrants reportedly landed on the shores of South Florida. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. about a woman in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park who was dehydrated. The park was closed at the time they got the alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
biscaynetimes.com
UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center
What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
bocaratontribune.com
American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County
The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS
October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
Comments / 0