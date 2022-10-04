ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 7

Tired of the BS
3d ago

he had no intention to help Virginia he just used us for his back board to boost his name and push his ignorant policies on us...

Reply
4
Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia registrars have 107K voter records to update before election because of IT glitch

The Youngkin administration is blaming unspecified technical issues for a backlog of more than 107,000 voter record changes that were dumped on local registrars this week. “No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals told the Washington Post in a written statement, describing the technical issues as “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.”
VIRGINIA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Democrats question $268,000 state contract for Youngkin's political ad-maker

RICHMOND, Va. - Leading Virginia Democrats on Thursday urged the state's inspector general to investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a one-minute tourism video. Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Mercury

For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm

What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing?  In Virginia, not a lot.  Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to […] The post For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Voters set to replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned

Voters in Northern Virginia will soon have a chance to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned last month. The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will host an event Saturday that will allow voters to select a Democratic nominee. Keam represented the 35th District, which includes Tysons, Vienna,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bob Denton
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Donald Trump
wvtf.org

A new report suggests collective bargaining is a boon for Virginia teachers and schools

Educators across Virginia are pushing for better wages and working conditions. In some places that could mean collective bargaining. Until a few years ago, Virginia was one of the few states in the country where collective bargaining was unavailable for teachers. Now, public school employees across Virginia are trying to get collective bargaining ordinances. And new research from the Commonwealth Institute says collective bargaining helps the student experience, staffing, retention and educator pay.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Energy Plan#Commonwealth
wina.com

Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?

This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy