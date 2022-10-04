Read full article on original website
Related
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 8 - 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a glass pumpkin patch, a gem fair, or maybe even a rock and heavy metal music festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a...
Aftershock kicks off 4 days of music at Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people will be at Discovery Park in Sacramento for Aftershock as it returns for another year. Here’s what you need to know about the festival. Gates are scheduled to open at noon every day of the festival, and with no actual parking at Discovery Park, people in the area […]
Folsom Americana Fest 2022 | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — Interested in enjoying live country music, wine and food vendors, and dancing all while supporting young foundation’s arts programs? Then the Folsom Americana Fest is for you!. The Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation is hosting Folsom Americana Fest at the Zittel Family Amphitheater in Historic Folsom...
Aftershock kicks off 2 weekends of music with Golden Sky Country Festival not far away
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is known by many names like “The City of Trees” and “The Farm to Fork Capital,” but over the next couple of weekends, it'll be the City of Festivals. Aftershock is rocking out at Discovery Park for the next four days,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
KCRA.com
Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days
More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
What you need to know about the event highlighting Filipino and LGBTQIA+ culture | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking over the Laguna Town Hall in Elk Grove, a two-day event celebrating Filipino American history, culture, and experiences. ABC10 spoke with Nikki Abeleda, Sac Filipinx LGBTQIA+ co-founder, about the events and what people could expect. "Essentially, what (people) could expect are like community resources," said...
Mountain Democrat
Take an Old Sac ‘Octobertour’
SACRAMENTO — During the month of October, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and the Old Sacramento waterfront community welcome visitors to the historical downtown district with a special treat – an Octobertour. Guests visiting the district are encouraged to pick up a free holiday-themed map at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1000 2nd St.) while strolling through the district. After shopping at a store or visiting an attraction, guests will receive an Octobertour stamp to add to their map; after 10 stamps participants are eligible to enter into a raffle with exciting merchandise and gift cards to local stores and restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escaped armadillo found at Sacramento Zoo
The Sacramento Zoo in California said zookeepers are searching the surrounding area following the escape of a six-banded armadillo.
Folsom Glass Pumpkin Patch returns for another year
FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking to add to your glass collection while keeping the spirit of fall? Then Folsom’s Glass Pumpkin Patch may be just for you. This is not your typical patch of pumpkins growing from the ground -- it's a patch of pumpkins made of glass!. Folsom...
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rock-N-Fire | Popular restaurant in Folsom permanently closed
FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most popular eateries, Rock-N-Fire closed it’s doors. An “entirely new approach” to custom-built pizzas, gourmet burgers, “mouthwatering” wings, and a bar is what Rock-N-Fire brought to Folsom and the community is heartbroken after hearing the unfortunate news.
Sacramento Zoo's six-banded armadillo 'Josephine' found safe
Josephine the armadillo was found safe Friday morning only about 192 feet from where she went missing, according to the Sacramento Zoo. "We are happy to report that Josephine is healthy and safely back in the Interpretive Center," the zoo said. Original story Oct. 6, 2022:. The Sacramento Zoo reports...
Fox40
Roseville Galleria Night Market
Enjoy an evening of family fun on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville! Placer County’s premier Night Market event is the place to be on Saturday, October 8th from 6 PM-9 PM. Event activations include:. • Pumpkin Patch from Raley’s and Raley’s ONE Market available for purchase...
visityolo.com
Yolo County: A Great Fall Getaway
There’s no shortage of great fall destinations across Northern California, from the mountains to the coast. But in between is a hidden gem that often gets overlooked: Yolo County. Just outside of Sacramento, Yolo County features boutique wineries, world-class restaurants, and plenty of outdoor activities, making it the ideal choice for fall getaways.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons. The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns. […]
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0