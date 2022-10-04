Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ difficult roster decisions like assembling jigsaw puzzle
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a couple of practices and two more preseason games to assemble what coach Derek Lalonde described as a jigsaw puzzle – the season-opening 23-man roster. Players on the bubble include prospects Simon Edvinsson, Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren, young players with...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
MLive.com
Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing
DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
Detroit Red Wings release 9 players
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
Yardbarker
Victor Mete Injured During Maple Leafs Morning Skate Ahead of Game Against Red Wings
The Toronto Maple Leafs depth on defense continues to get tested during training camp. Victor Mete left midway through the team’s morning skate ahead of their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday after taking a puck to the leg off a shot from teammate Nick Robertson. “That...
MLive.com
Bertuzzi, Rasmussen stand out in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Capitals
Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each tallied a goal and an assist Wednesday, but the Washington Capitals snapped a tie late in the third period and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 in a preseason game at Capital One Arena. The Red Wings (2-4-0) wrap up the preseason with a...
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Gopher Men's Hockey to face off against Mankato this weekend
The University of Minnesota Men’s Hockey team is back this weekend, facing off against Minnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home series.
