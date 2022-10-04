ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

MLive.com

Red Wings’ difficult roster decisions like assembling jigsaw puzzle

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a couple of practices and two more preseason games to assemble what coach Derek Lalonde described as a jigsaw puzzle – the season-opening 23-man roster. Players on the bubble include prospects Simon Edvinsson, Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren, young players with...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing

DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings release 9 players

Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA

