‘Your Parole Officer Hasn’t Even Been Born Yet,’ Sentencing Judge Tells Ohio Rapist Convicted in Toddler’s Death
A 42-year-old Ohio man on Monday learned his fate after admitting that he killed his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter five years ago. Visiting County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove on Monday ordered Joshua D. Gurto to serve a sentence of eight years in prison for the 2017 death of young Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Woman Convicted of Murdering 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter Found in Trash Bags Makes ‘Sudden Heat’ Argument on Appeal
A 35-year-old Indiana woman sentenced to life in prison without parole following a conviction for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter has asked the state’s highest court to consider whether she was properly charged. A lawyer for Amanda Carmack argued before the Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday that his client should...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as 14-year-old who went missing in 1969
A 14-year-old girl went missing from a Pennsylvania park in 1969. More than half a century later, her remains have been identified, state police announced Tuesday.
Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison
A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
Woman whose husband’s scalp was found in bag on the side of the road gets up to 20 years in prison
YORK, Pa. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old woman pleaded no contest last week to charges relating to her husband’s death just before she was scheduled to go to trial for murder. York County Court records show Virginia Hayden pleaded "nolo contendre" to third-degree murder and tampering with public information, and she will serve six to 20 years in prison.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991...
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing
A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
Texas Man Broke into Hospital Nursery, Said ‘Die’ as He Strangled and Shook Newborn Babies Until They Turned Blue: Police
An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested this week after he allegedly forced his way into a hospital nursery where he viciously assaulted two newborn babies and several staff members. Marcus Dewayne McCowan Jr. was taken into custody on Monday and charged with a slew of felonies, including two counts...
Arkansas woman sentenced after using husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman could spend nearly two years in prison after being found guilty of misusing more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs and a second home, among other items. Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro was sentenced Tuesday to...
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago
A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
Man Accused of Murdering Ex While She Was on a Date Later Hired a Hitman to Kill Surviving Witness and Investigator: Cops
An Illinois man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and grievously injuring a man she was dating didn’t stop there, authorities in Montgomery County say. Robert J. Tarr, 49, allegedly hired someone to kill the survivor of the attack and a deputy investigating the case. “The Solicitation of Murder for...
Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
