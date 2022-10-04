ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Your Parole Officer Hasn’t Even Been Born Yet,’ Sentencing Judge Tells Ohio Rapist Convicted in Toddler’s Death

A 42-year-old Ohio man on Monday learned his fate after admitting that he killed his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter five years ago. Visiting County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove on Monday ordered Joshua D. Gurto to serve a sentence of eight years in prison for the 2017 death of young Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
Law & Crime

Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison

A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
JOSEPHINE, TX
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
Law & Crime

Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing

A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS News

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
