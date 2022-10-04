Read full article on original website
Brian Willmann
3d ago
not allowed to place barricades on their own property?? lmfao just build them anyway...it's YOUR property. stop asking permission from the government for what you can and cannot do on your own land.
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
Former MODOT worker who survived deadly crash fired
EAST ALTON, Ill. — A former MODOT worker who was the sole survivor of a deadly crash in November 2021 was fired from the agency. Michael Brown said he was wrongfully terminated because he admitted to a doctor that he used marijuana to help cope with the mental and physical pain of the accident.
Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "I heard what sounded like a loud splash and then a boom," said Ashley Tapp. A startled Tapp then jumped out of bed and looked outside. "I see all these police putting up crime tape," said Tapp. She quickly learned in mid-afternoon at least 20 gunshots...
Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
KMOV
Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now ,he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima. “There was just a pile of glass in the spot that...
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
Friday shooting at Family Dollar leaves employee injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday night at a store on St. Louis' South Broadway left one employee injured, and two suspects remained unidentified. St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar located at 4250 South Broadway. In a statement to...
Residents in south St. Louis rush out of their homes after a construction crew hit gas line
South St. Louis residents rushed out of their homes to safety after a construction crew hit a gas line.
Police ask for public's help locating 42-year-old St. Louis woman
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 42-year-old woman missing out of St. Louis. Police said Janis Lynn Lopez left her home on Grampian Road at 3 p.m. Thursday without telling any family members where she was going. She left behind her phone and wallet.
Manhunt underway for murder suspect in north St. Louis County
Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in the murder of Jevon Durbin, 24, who was shot and killed Wednesday.
KSDK
St. Louis County man fed up with cars crashing into his property
A St. Louis County man wants to see action after a car hit his property again this weekend. It's the fifth time it's happened in the past fifteen years.
Burglary attempted with stolen Hyundai at St. Charles gun store
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Concrete barriers in front of a St. Charles gun store stopped a stolen Hyundai from smashing into the building in an attempted burglary. At about 5 a.m., three men allegedly stole a Hyundai Elantra in the 600 block of Glenco Drive in St. Charles, the St. Charles Police Department said.
St. Louis Co. man sentenced after selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman in 2018
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Raymond Blankenship, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp. Blankenship sold fentanyl capsules to a pregnant woman...
KMOV
St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting. Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and...
5 On Your Side
