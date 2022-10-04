Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment.

According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La Poudre St.

Arrest documents obtained by 13 Investigates show the incident began when the 21-year-old, male victim agreed to meet the 22-year-old suspect, identified as Lauren Marie Dooley, at her apartment after the two met on the dating app, Tinder. After talking for a time inside Dooley's apartment, police said she undressed the victim and performed sex acts on him. She is then accused of using duct tape to bind his ankles and wrists. The victim consented to this at first. Dooley then grabbed a kitchen knife and demanded the victim go into her bedroom.

At this time, documents show the victim no longer consented to staying at the apartment. The victim said he feared Dooley would harm him though and followed the commands to get into her bed.

Once the victim was in Dooley's bed, she allegedly climbed on top of him and used the knife to cut his shoulder. Arrest documents said that Dooley then used both her hands to choke the victim for approximately 20 seconds. She stopped, but then got a belt and used it to choke the victim for another 20 seconds.

Documents state that Dooley then ordered the victim into her bathtub because he was bleeding on her bed. Dooley then ordered food from DoorDash. She told the victim, "If you scream or say anything, I'll kill you."

After eating the food she ordered, Dooley got into bed with the victim and pulled a blanket over him. Arrest documents state that Dooley then fell asleep with the knife under the blanket and the victim was able to use it to free himself from the duct tape. As the victim attempted to retrieve his keys and leave, he woke Dooley but was able to run out of the apartment.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they were advised there was a naked man in the parking lot that needed help. Documents state the officers found the victim, naked and bleeding from a cut on his arm. He was also backing away from Dooley, who appeared to have blood smeared on her arms and hands. The victim told officers Dooley had tied him up and cut him, and she was detained.

Arrest documents state that Dooley invoked her Miranda Rights and refused to talk to officers.

During a sweep of Dooley's apartment, officers observed a kitchen knife near the bed, blood-soaked rags, and blood all over the bathtub.

Dooley was taken into custody and is facing the following charges:

Second Degree Kidnapping, Class Three Felony

Assault in the Second Degree, Class Four Felony

Menacing, Class Five Felony

False Imprisonment, Class Two Misdemeanor

"Pretty shocking to know somebody that lives right around the corner is capable of doing this," Hills Apartments resident Lauri Gloria said. "It scares me. I mean I saw the gentleman. He was cut pretty good and to think that someone could do that is pretty scary."

Gloria said she saw the pair of young adults in the parking lot after the incident. She said she saw the male victim naked and bleeding in the parking lot. She hopes that the tinder terror is a one-off, isolated incident.

"This is really unexpected. All of our neighbors watch out for each other so I hope nothing like this happens again," Gloria said.

The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO .