League of Women Voters to host El Paso County Sheriff candidate forum

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Voters will have a chance to learn more about the candidates for El Paso County Sheriff at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region (LWVPPR).

Sheriff candidates John Foley and Joe Roybal will be given time to introduce themselves and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of the two candidates. The presentation is free and open to the public and voters are encouraged to attend and learn more about the candidates.

A virtual option is available through Zoom; those wishing to attend must register online, which you can find the link for here .

The in-person forum will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. in the KRCC Community Room at 720 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

