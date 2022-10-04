TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged after a Texas City nursing home resident was seen on video being hit, kicked and dragged. Texas City Police launched an investigation after video of the 87-year-old man surfaced. They said Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each.

TEXAS CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO