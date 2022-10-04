Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
2 women arrested after 87-year-old Texas City nursing home resident hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged after a Texas City nursing home resident was seen on video being hit, kicked and dragged. Texas City Police launched an investigation after video of the 87-year-old man surfaced. They said Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
Texas City nursing home fires employees after video shows elderly resident being hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — At least two employees of a Texas City nursing home have been fired after a video showed an 87-year-old resident being hit, kicked and dragged by employees. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation said an internal investigation was initially launched against the employees and they were immediately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident
HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday. A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.
Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
cw39.com
Man shot, killed by girlfriend co-worker in west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An altercation between two men at a woman’s apartment leads to a deadly shooting in west Houston. It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Overbrook Lane, east of South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers arrived at the scene just after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting at NW Harris County home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot in the stomach at a northwest Harris County home early Saturday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. According to HCSO deputy investigator Nicholas Cooke, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 17600...
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Tenants in west Houston say they’ve been dealing with brown water, utility issues and rodents at apartment complex for at least 10 years
HOUSTON – Not only do residents at the Trails of Ashford apartment complex on Brant Rock say they have major issues with the water and other utilities, but they also say the complex is overrun with possums and skunks that blanket the area with an unpleasant odor. They say...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
Video shows 87-year-old patient being hit, kicked and dragged in Texas City nursing home
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Houston family is demanding action after they said their loved one was caught on camera being abused at a Texas City nursing home. Police are now investigating, and so are state officials. The family said their 87-year-old grandfather has been telling them about the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Click2Houston.com
Murder charges filed against man accused of kidnapping mother of 4, leaving her body in SUV, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been upgraded to murder for a man accused of kidnapping a woman who he fathered a child with before she was found dead in an SUV, according to Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon, 30, waived his right to appear in preliminary court Friday morning. The...
pearland.com
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Comments / 0