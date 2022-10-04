ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

2 women arrested after 87-year-old Texas City nursing home resident hit, kicked and dragged

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged after a Texas City nursing home resident was seen on video being hit, kicked and dragged. Texas City Police launched an investigation after video of the 87-year-old man surfaced. They said Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each.
TEXAS CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Texas City, TX
Texas City, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Texas City, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Texas#The Resident#Mainland Hospital#Seabreeze Nursing
Click2Houston.com

Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed in Acres Homes

Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy