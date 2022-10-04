Read full article on original website
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot admits shame, embarrassment before sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who admitting conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6, to four years in federal prison. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford, provided crucial trial testimony against two others who were convicted and await potential life sentences. Franks said he wanted...
Nessel touts record, calls AG opponent a ‘fundamentally flawed human being’
Dana Nessel loves her job, but she doesn’t think she was born to be a politician. “The time that you spend begging for money is time that you’re not serving the public,” Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, told MLive this week, with the Nov. 8 election about a month away.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
Prosecutors want to revive dismissed Flint water cases with preliminary exams
FLINT, MI -- Flint water prosecutors say they will attempt to revive seven criminal cases that were dismissed by a judge this week by conducting routine preliminary examinations to bind over former government officials for trial. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who has helped lead Flint water prosecutions, declined to...
Memes, motives fill first week of Jackson trial for men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- Much of the first week of a trial for three Jackson County accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was dedicated to establishing the basics of the FBI investigation into their group. A jury trial for Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar began Oct....
DePerno sees crime, education as priorities if elected attorney general
Depending on who you ask, crime is up troublingly in Michigan over the past few years. Murders and aggravated assaults have risen by double-digit percentages since 2019 – when Democrats took over top statewide offices – but rapes, robberies and property crime are down. If you ask Matthew...
Detroit News
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
michiganradio.org
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
Detroit News
Jackson County candidate drops House bid after threat investigations surface
A Democratic candidate for a key state House seat said he is abandoning his campaign after reports surfaced Tuesday that he'd been investigated for threats he made toward schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that he'd "made poor decisions and got into a fair amount of...
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Detroit News
Second Whitmer kidnap plotter sentenced to prison
Kaleb Franks, a central figure in the largest domestic terrorism investigation in a generation who admitted to plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. The sentence represented a big break because Franks pleaded guilty to a charge punishable by up to life...
WWMTCw
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Family, advocates show support for Flint woman convicted in boyfriend’s slaying
FLINT, MI – LaDonna Cummings says she isn’t the same person she was 17 years ago when she shot and killed her boyfriend. The on-again, off-again couple had been arguing, and Cummings killed 34-year-old Terrence T. Saines after what she described as another argument fueled by alcohol and anger.
Michigan town councilman accused of solicitation of murder
IOSCO COUNTY, MI -- A city councilman in a Northern Michigan town has been charged with solicitation of murder, police said. State police said Michael Mooney, 65, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 on two counts of solicitation of murder.
Michigan marijuana reformers praise Biden for ‘first big domino’ on path to federal legalization
Federal reluctance to catch up with Michigan and most of the nation regarding marijuana policy wavered this week. President’s Joe Biden’s announcement signaling a shift in strict federal marijuana policy won’t have any immediate impact on most Michigan residents, but it’s still receiving praise from Michigan marijuana reformers.
Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt
Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
michiganradio.org
Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled
The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every question regarding abortion rights in Michigan. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under two court orders that bar enforcement of the 1931 law. That dormant law would ban abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
Michigan man stole 7,000 identities, used them to get free Medicaid cell phones, prosecutor says
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of purchasing thousands of stolen identities off the dark web and using them to get free government cell phones that he then sold for profit, authorities said. The fraud cost the state of Michigan about $11 million in payments, which was later...
