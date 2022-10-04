Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO