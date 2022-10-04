ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
Second Whitmer kidnap plotter sentenced to prison

Kaleb Franks, a central figure in the largest domestic terrorism investigation in a generation who admitted to plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. The sentence represented a big break because Franks pleaded guilty to a charge punishable by up to life...
Michigan Judicial Candidate Caught Appearing to Whip Girlfriend With Belt

Michigan judicial candidate Jason Kolkema is facing criminal domestic violence charges after allegedly whipping his girlfriend with a belt during an argument—as stunned onlookers filmed the entire encounter. The incident occurred at the local candidate’s downtown Muskegon apartment, though both Kolkema and the woman have both said he was actually whipping a chair at the time. Court documents show that two days before the incident, he was accused of spitting on his girlfriend’s 12-year old daughter, though his girlfriend maintains that he’s never hurt her or her daughter. Kolkema addressed the allegations on Facebook, saying: “I understand that the optics are bad. I understand the anger and disappointment, especially from the people who voted for me and supported me. … All of the facts will be revealed in due time.” Read it at Michigan Free Press
Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled

The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every question regarding abortion rights in Michigan. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under two court orders that bar enforcement of the 1931 law. That dormant law would ban abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

