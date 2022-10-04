Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Whataburger donated about $7,000 to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe. The $7,112 were raised during the month of September for Hunger Action Month. Whataburger said they were happy to host this campaign in hopes to provide awareness, funds, and hot meals to...
KFDA
‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that growth it needs more volunteers. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the home bound elderly and severely disabled who are unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves.
KFDA
Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation just came back from a Europe trip with other EDC’s and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot to sell and market Texas to foreign companies interested in the state. Texas has become very attractive to many U.S. companies looking to...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
KFDA
‘We’re only serving 28% of the kids:’ Amarillo Area CASA in need of volunteers to serve more children in the foster care system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for those with a heart for children to become volunteers and give back to those in the foster care system. Volunteers serve as a court appointed special advocate, walking alongside a child throughout the entirety of their case. “They advocate for...
KFDA
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
City of Amarillo provides update on broadband project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In June, the City of Amarillo and AT&T announced a $24 million project, where the company will expand its fiber network within the city to reach more than 22 thousand homes, businesses, and more, bridging the digital divide. Chief Information Officer with the City of Amarillo, Rich Gagnon, said the city has […]
KFDA
BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who have died in recent years. The event will be on Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, consisting of a nondenominational service, including prayers, songs, and meditation, with a reception afterward.
KFDA
Amarillo College launches Badger Bold campaign to improve student experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College launched Badger Bold, a $45 million dollar campaign. Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history. Through the campaign, the college will improve student experience, enhance faculty and staff resources, and aim to transform the economic status of the...
KFDA
Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park. This includes family friendly Halloween themed games, activities and prizes. There will be prizes, games, food trucks...
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
KFDA
Hereford police need help identifying found child
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child. According to the Hereford police department, the girl was found near the Stripes in Hereford at around 7:15 a.m. If you know this child, call the Hereford Police Department at 806-363-7120.
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
