Mortgage Rates for Oct. 7, 2022: Rates Move Up
A variety of significant mortgage rates inched up over the last week. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
EU Scrutinizes Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
The European Commission has reportedly probed rival gaming companies on Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it scrutinizes the deal. EU regulators asked other game developers whether they think Microsoft could potentially block their access to Activision Blizzard's games following the acquisition, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an EU document it saw. It also asked rivals whether the user data gained by Microsoft through the acquisition could give the US company a competitive advantage in console and computer games development and distribution.
Biden Signs Executive Order Securing Future of US-EU Data Transfers
In a win for Meta and other US tech giants, President Joe Biden signed an executive order finalizing a new agreement with the EU on Friday. The move marks the latest step in securing the future of data flows between the US and Europe. The new Privacy Shield mechanism is...
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Oct. 6, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go higher over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw an increase. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Robot Makers Vow Not to Weaponize Their Products
Boston Dynamics and five other robotics companies have signed a pledge promising not to weaponize their general-purpose products and asking other companies to make the same commitment. The companies signing the pledge, which also include Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree, say that though robots have come...
