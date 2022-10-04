ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

WASHINGTON – America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August...
