Pella, IA

KCCI.com

Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council

NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man with husky arrested for public intoxication

A Waukee man with a dog was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he “whistled” in a Waukee tavern, “and the bartender did not like it and told him to leave and that he was banned,” according to the Waukee man. Steven Allen Hartness, 50, of 25 S.E....
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

Mobile Bus to be at Knoxville Public Library

The State Historical Society will be bringing a mobile bus to Knoxville Friday, October 21st through Wednesday, October 26th. The bus will be open each day during that time with the exception of Sunday. The bus will be open at 10 a.m. each of those days. The bus is called...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership

The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
INDIANOLA, IA
iheart.com

Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County and State Legislators Participating in Forum Thursday

Warren County and state legislature candidates are participating in a forum next Thursday, hosted in partnership with the Carlisle, Norwalk, and Indianola Chambers of Commerce. Warren County Supervisor District 1 candidate Mark Snell, as well as District 2 candidates Crystal McIntyre and Alfonso Valenzuela-Gumucio will be present. Also participating are...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Axios

Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed

The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Des Moines Skydivers Practice in Knoxville

The Des Moines Skydivers will be calling Knoxville home beginning April 1. This past Saturday members dropped from the sky at the Knoxville airport to see what Knoxville has to offer. President Emeritus Randy Roth tells KNIA/KRLS News fifteen flights carried 26 people for a total of 59 jumps. The...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

City Manager Conference Offers Educational Benefits to Indianola

Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves attended the International City Managers Association conference in Ohio last week, part of a continuing education course and training for city managers across the country. Reeves tells KNIA News he wanted to be able to take classes on issues that he will be facing in Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Hometown Pride Working With County ARPA Funds

The Indianola City Council gave approval for Hometown Pride to use American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Warren County, in order to resurface a parking lot. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News Hometown Pride is trying to create a better connectivity between Simpson College and the downtown square, called the Wonder on Buxton project, and this is part of that.
INDIANOLA, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
who13.com

Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
AMES, IA
KBUR

Woman who accused Franken of unwanted kiss says she’s become a pawn of both parties

Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines woman who accused US Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. Radio Iowa reports that in In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened,” a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Clarke “Bill” Weeks

Services for Clarke “Bill” Weeks, 79 of Indianola, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Private family burial will be in the Chariton Cemetery, Chariton, IA. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
DES MOINES, IA

