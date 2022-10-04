Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines woman who accused US Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. Radio Iowa reports that in In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened,” a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”

