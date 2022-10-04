ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lil Nas X's New Coach Campaign Is About 'Breaking Down Doors'

"It's about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself," the "Old Town Road" singer said of his collaboration with Coach Lil Nas X is teaming up with Coach as the brand's new ambassador.  Starring in a new short film in collaboration with the fashion company, the "Old Town Road" singer helped unveil Coach's new mission "Courage to Be Real" while calling attention to self-expression and authenticity.  In the clip directed by Petra Collins featuring his latest single "Star Walkin," Lil Nax X, 23, shared his courageous journey...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Petra Collins
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Stuart Vevers
TheDailyBeast

Bob Marley’s Grandkid Defends Modeling Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has faced a wave of online backlash for modeling a “White Lives Matter” shirt by rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West at his Paris fashion show, with some arguing that the stunt was reinforcing white supremacy. The granddaughter of the reggae pioneer and daughter of Lauryn Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent and reject the “hive mind mentality” of her critics, writing, “You cannot bully or manipulate me, or coax me into silence.” The 23-year-old model, who also worked with Ye during 2017’s New York Fashion Week, shared her private texts to the artist after the fact. “I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Erykah Badu Praises Kanye West: ‘No One Is More Beautiful and Kind’

In a post shared on Instagram, Erykah Badu showered the artist formerly known as Kanye West with praise. "Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 [Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci] - london fashion week 22," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Ye. "by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all .. I get it … @kanyewest ❤️❤️❤️ and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there .”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Coach#Rolling Stone Titled
Vibe

Mannie Fresh On The Future Of Hip-Hop: “We Just Got To Change The Rules”

For a blazing Friday afternoon in Louisiana, Mannie Fresh is cool, calm, and collected. Escaping the sun to an air-conditioned media trailer, the 53-year-old musician is home for the 2022 Red Bull Street Kings brass band battle. Visibly cheerful, he describes the soundtrack he starts his days with. “I’m old school. I got to listen to Marvin Gaye to get my day started,” he shares with VIBE. “I got to listen to Minnie Riperton to really get my day going. Even if I’m doing rap, that’s my lock-in music to get me started. It’s going to start out with some old-school...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West

Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Discovers He’s Amazing At Axe-Throwing: ‘There’s Nothing I Can’t Do!

Jadakiss has discovered that he’s pretty good at throwing axes, and made sure to let people know it too. During Jada’s hike on the Complex show Hiking With Rappers, the LOX veteran was asked to try his hand at throwing axes at a target, and despite having a broken finger, gave series host King Keraun a run for his money.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Kendrick Lamar Dominates At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2022 BET HipHop Awards were dominated by Kendrick Lamar. Airing last night from Atlanta, Georgia, the Compton rapper took home six trophies including Album of The Year. The post Kendrick Lamar Dominates At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy