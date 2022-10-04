Read full article on original website
Lil Nas X's New Coach Campaign Is About 'Breaking Down Doors'
"It's about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself," the "Old Town Road" singer said of his collaboration with Coach Lil Nas X is teaming up with Coach as the brand's new ambassador. Starring in a new short film in collaboration with the fashion company, the "Old Town Road" singer helped unveil Coach's new mission "Courage to Be Real" while calling attention to self-expression and authenticity. In the clip directed by Petra Collins featuring his latest single "Star Walkin," Lil Nax X, 23, shared his courageous journey...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
Kanye West says he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt because of his 'connection with God' and 'brilliance'
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Bob Marley’s Grandkid Defends Modeling Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Selah Marley has faced a wave of online backlash for modeling a “White Lives Matter” shirt by rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West at his Paris fashion show, with some arguing that the stunt was reinforcing white supremacy. The granddaughter of the reggae pioneer and daughter of Lauryn Hill took to Instagram on Wednesday to vent and reject the “hive mind mentality” of her critics, writing, “You cannot bully or manipulate me, or coax me into silence.” The 23-year-old model, who also worked with Ye during 2017’s New York Fashion Week, shared her private texts to the artist after the fact. “I...
NME
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
Complex
Erykah Badu Praises Kanye West: ‘No One Is More Beautiful and Kind’
In a post shared on Instagram, Erykah Badu showered the artist formerly known as Kanye West with praise. "Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 [Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci] - london fashion week 22," she wrote alongside a photo of her with Ye. "by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all .. I get it … @kanyewest ❤️❤️❤️ and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there .”
Behind The Meaning of “Humble” By Kendrick Lamar
The opening record scratch to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” will surely go down in hip-hop history as one of the most iconic openings ever. The motormouth lyrics he delivers throughout the track are similarly iconic with a chorus that is deeply anthemic. With so much lyrical content in...
Mannie Fresh On The Future Of Hip-Hop: “We Just Got To Change The Rules”
For a blazing Friday afternoon in Louisiana, Mannie Fresh is cool, calm, and collected. Escaping the sun to an air-conditioned media trailer, the 53-year-old musician is home for the 2022 Red Bull Street Kings brass band battle. Visibly cheerful, he describes the soundtrack he starts his days with. “I’m old school. I got to listen to Marvin Gaye to get my day started,” he shares with VIBE. “I got to listen to Minnie Riperton to really get my day going. Even if I’m doing rap, that’s my lock-in music to get me started. It’s going to start out with some old-school...
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
thesource.com
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West
Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Icon Trina Dedicates ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ to Late Niece
Hip Hop’s queens were in the building at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe as Bronx native and fellow sister in hip hop Remy Ma co-presented Miami’s Queen of Rap and the Baddest, Trina, with this year’s “I Am Hip Hop Award.”
Rapper Coolio, best known for his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," dies at age 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise", has died, his manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 59. Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager said. A cause of death was not immediately given. Police told CBS News there were no signs of foul play.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Joey Bada$$ Performs 'Head High' To Honor Late Rapper Young Dolph
Late rapper Young Dolph was honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with an emotional tribute video of his life, followed by a performance by Joey Bada$$ to pay homage to his legacy. With white roses filling a portion of the stage, the Brooklyn artist rapped to his track...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Discovers He’s Amazing At Axe-Throwing: ‘There’s Nothing I Can’t Do!
Jadakiss has discovered that he’s pretty good at throwing axes, and made sure to let people know it too. During Jada’s hike on the Complex show Hiking With Rappers, the LOX veteran was asked to try his hand at throwing axes at a target, and despite having a broken finger, gave series host King Keraun a run for his money.
Kendrick Lamar Dominates At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The 2022 BET HipHop Awards were dominated by Kendrick Lamar. Airing last night from Atlanta, Georgia, the Compton rapper took home six trophies including Album of The Year. The post Kendrick Lamar Dominates At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
