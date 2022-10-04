ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near National and 14th

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee Police are looking into a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 around 12:30 a.m. near National and 14th. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
MEQUON, WI
WISN

South Shore massacre suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

How was the jury selected in Waukesha Parade attack trial?

MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News’ Cyreia Sandlin and Hillary Mintz break down the jury selection process in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A jury has been set consisting of 10 men and six women....
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

