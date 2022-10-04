Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
CBS 58
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
Man accused in parade deaths removes shirt, interrupts judge
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he'd been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
12-year-old shot near 37th and Congress, police seek suspects
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MPD tows more than 100 vehicles under new tow policy
Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Police Department finds officers acted within the law in juvenile arrest
WAUKESHA — An incident connected to the arrest of four juveniles suspected to be in possession of drugs on Thursday afternoon has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The parents of a juvenile called the city's Emergency Communications...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near National and 14th
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee Police are looking into a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 around 12:30 a.m. near National and 14th. Authorities say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
Waukesha residents weigh in on how the trial of Darrell Brooks is going
Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. An hour into the trial today Thursday, the mental competency of Darrell Brooks was brought up.
Defense attorney weighs in on Brooks’ constitutional rights, disruptive behavior in Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — In court Thursday Darrell Brooks exercised a right most people forgo but after a pattern of disruptive behavior it was clear his right to defend himself had limits. Brooks is facing 61 counts of reckless endangerment and 6 counts of first degree intentional homicide in connection...
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department facing increased run totals, decreased resources
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's fire chief says his crews are fighting more than just fires. They are fighting to get more money and resources from both the city and the state of Wisconsin. "It's a life and death scenario and we don't want to put the citizens in that spot,"...
WISN
How was the jury selected in Waukesha Parade attack trial?
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News’ Cyreia Sandlin and Hillary Mintz break down the jury selection process in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade. A jury has been set consisting of 10 men and six women....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
MPD Chief has strong words for reckless drivers after 3 die in fiery crash
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman has strong words for reckless drivers after a police chase ended in a deadly crash after a man drove off the 16th Street viaduct and landed on the road below.
Comments / 1