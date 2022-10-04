Read full article on original website
Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hosts free community car check-up
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged in deadly bar shooting is heading to prison on lesser charges
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man charged in adeadly shooting outside a Des Moines bar is headed to prison, but not for murder charges. Wichang Chawech faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nyamal Deng. But this week a jury acquitted Chawech of murder and instead found...
Carlisle Police announce new safety feature during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sometimes you only have a moment to get yourself out of a dangerous situation. That's why the Carlisle Police Department installed a safety vestibule: all you have to do is get yourself into the building and press a button to instantly lock the doors and call dispatch.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
who13.com
1 seriously injured in eastside Des Moines motorcycle accident
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall ordered to sheriff's auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to court documents obtained by WHO Radio News, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A...
WOWT
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in school shooting near Des Moines. The teen was charged with murder in a drive-by shooting outside a high school in Des Moines. Nebraska lawmakers raise ideas to expand problem-solving courts. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nebraska lawmakers look to tackle the staggering cost of...
Iowa State Patrol: Texas man killed after car veers off I-35 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Texas man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities say his vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to rest in a ditch. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the car was heading northbound on I-35 at the 53.5-mile marker when it veered into a ditch, crashing into trees and an embankment.
who13.com
Ankeny teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike...
who13.com
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found in a roach-infested and feces-filled apartment on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at...
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
Aliens have invaded a street in Des Moines for Halloween
DES MOINES, Iowa — One neighborhood in Des Moines is feeling especially spooky already. A block of houses on Ovid Avenue and East 25th Street has been renamed "Alien Avenue." Blow-up Martians, floating heads and fake toxic waste line the street. Decorations went up Friday as the aliens started...
iheart.com
Thousands of Dollars Raised for Ankeny Teacher Injured in Bike Accident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of dollars are being raised to support an Ankeny High School teacher hospitalized in serious condition after a bicycle accident. According to a website created by the teacher's family, 51 year-old Greg Lage was cycling home from his weekly Friday shift bartending at Ken's, a speakeasy in Des Moines' East Village, when he crashed near Birdland Marina. Lage was wearing a helmet but still sustained a serious head injury. Two police officers spotted his bike light and administered CPR when Lage briefly stopped breathing. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He's currently stable but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
KCCI.com
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, to avoid prison time for charges related to the March 7 death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. Marquez-Jacobo will plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21, and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. The charges together carry a penalty of up to four years in prison. But prosecutors agreed to recommend suspended sentences and fines and two years of probation, court documents said. Sentencing was set for May 30.
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
