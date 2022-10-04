Public Power Week is Oct. 2-8

The town of Edenton joins more than 70 public power communities in North Carolina and more than 2,000 across the country in celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8, 2022.

Public Power Week is an annual opportunity to shine a light on the value cities and towns that own and operate their electric system provide their customers and their communities.

“Our locally owned and operated electric utility provides far-reaching value, like affordable and sustainable power, unmatched reliability, excellent local service, and essential local jobs,” said Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden “We are proud and excited to celebrate that value and our local utility employees who are committed to serving our customers here in the town of Edenton.”

Public power cities and towns in North Carolina provide safe, affordable and sustainable electricity with a reliability rating of 99.98 percent — more reliable than other power providers.

In fact, public power customers in North Carolina experience 40 percent fewer outages than other power providers’ customers. And when the power does go out, public power line workers restore power faster than other providers.

Because public power providers are locally owned, locally operated, and locally controlled, they answer to their local customers — not to shareholders, and they make decisions based on what’s best for their customers and their communities.

Public power utilities also provide jobs that support their local economy.

Edenton's Electric Department recently received notification of the 2021 Electricities Municipal Electric Safety Award. The award is for zero lost man hours for the entire year of 2021.

"This is quite a milestone for the town’s electric department considering the work conditions and type of task the employees complete daily," Gooden said. "I would like to commend the Electric Department Director Mike Nichols and the entire staff for continuing to provide SAFE & reliable electric services to customers."

The town of Edenton has been powering its community since 1908. It currently employs nine people who serve over 4,000 electric customers and covers an area of about 50 square miles in Edenton and Chowan County, including residential and business customers.

Since public power providers are not-for-profit, any funds generated by residents paying their power bills go back into the community.

“The strength of public power is the value it provides its customers and communities,” said Roy Jones, CEO of ElectriCities, a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to public power communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. “Public power providers are essential community assets and dependable institutions that provide excellent service, valuable energy solutions, and a commitment to community.”

Celebrating Public Power Week: October 2-8

Each October, public power communities across the nation celebrate the value of owning and operating their electric system. The town of Edenton local officials are celebrating the value of public power and honoring utility workers with a series of special events and activities:

raffles;giveaways; andrefreshments

About ElectriCities of North Carolina

ElectriCities is the energy behind public power. For more than 50 years, ElectriCities has helped North Carolina public power communities provide safe, reliable, and affordable power to their customers. ElectriCities serves more than 90 public power communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, including 32 members of the N.C. Eastern Municipal Agency

(NCEMPA) and 19 members of N.C. Municipal Power Agency Number 1 (NCMPA1). Learn more at www.electricities.com.